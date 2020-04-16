LOADING

Chicken Salad Chick offering Quick Chick deliveries in Tucker

Dan Whisenhunt Apr 16, 2020
Photo provided to Decaturish
Tucker, GA – Chicken Salad Chick is offering a pick-up in Tucker on April 17.

“Members of the Tucker community will be able to call in at (470) 391-0570 or order online by today, Thursday, April 16 at 4 p.m. to pick-up any Family Meal or Quick Chick orders tomorrow at Sears Outlet Parking Lot,” a press release from the company says.

The Sears Outlet Parking lot is located at 2301 Mountain Industrial Blvd, Tucker, GA 30084.

The company also is taking precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the safety of customers and staff, no cash will be accepted onsite,” the company said.

