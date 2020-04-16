Chicken Salad Chick offering Quick Chick deliveries in Tucker

Share









Tucker, GA – Chicken Salad Chick is offering a pick-up in Tucker on April 17.

“Members of the Tucker community will be able to call in at (470) 391-0570 or order online by today, Thursday, April 16 at 4 p.m. to pick-up any Family Meal or Quick Chick orders tomorrow at Sears Outlet Parking Lot,” a press release from the company says.

The Sears Outlet Parking lot is located at 2301 Mountain Industrial Blvd, Tucker, GA 30084.

The company also is taking precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the safety of customers and staff, no cash will be accepted onsite,” the company said.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.