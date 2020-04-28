Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta thanks community for donated cloth masks, still accepting donations

Share









By Alex Brown, contributor

Atlanta, GA – Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta expressed their gratitude on Facebook for donations of cloth masks, thanking locals for being “sew generous.”

Children’s has received more than 1,500 donated cloth masks, which they note are “a byproduct of thousands of hours of hard work.” These masks are important during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the hospital has implemented “universal” masking guidelines to protect the health of their already-vulnerable young patients.

All CHOA employees, regardless of work area, are provided with masks, and employees who work in clinical areas will continue to wear a medical mask as indicated by their clinical area or by the type of care they provide. Employees with limited patient interaction may wear a Children’s-provided cloth mask — which is where these donations are so helpful.

Amid nation-wide mask shortages, CHOA says these cloth masks are “a precious resource” and greatly needed.

If you’re interested in donating cloth masks to CHOA, please visit www.choa.org/COVID19support for recommended specs, materials, and delivery locations.

