City Schools of Decatur Superintendent fills central office vacancies

By Alex Brown, contributor

Decatur, GA – City Schools of Decatur Superintendent David Dude has filled the roles of two staff members who simultaneously resigned in December 2019.

Adena Walker has been hired as Director of Staff Support.

“[Executive Director of Schools] Dr. Maggie Fehrman will be supporting the office of Staff Support for executive-level decision making,” Superintendent David Dude said in his Apirl 14 update to the School Board.

Lonita Broome was hired as the new Executive Director of Finance and her start date was April 22. During the interim when the roles were not yet filled, CSD was utilizing a private company to take care of central office duties.

In addition to those vacant roles, Tiffany Lawrence was hired as Nutritional Director after the retirement of Allison Goodman and her start date was April 20.

The board is continuing to interview for vacant principalships at Glennwood and Westchester elementary schools, as well as continuing to move forward reviewing applications for the Executive Director of Operations position following the recent departure of Noel Maloof from that role.

Here is Superintendent Dude’s full hiring update provided to the School Board on April 14:

