COVID-19 report for Georgia shows 635 more cases, 20 more deaths as businesses start to reopen

COVID-19 report for Georgia shows 635 more cases, 20 more deaths as businesses start to reopenThis transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name. Public domain image obtained via https://www.niaid.nih.gov/news-events/novel-coronavirus-sarscov2-images
Atlanta, GA – With some businesses reopening today, April 24, the latest COVID-19 report shows less cases and deaths reported in the last 24 hours than the day before.
It won’t be known for a few weeks whether allowing businesses to reopen will cause cases to spike again.
Kemp said on April 20 that “given the favorable data and enhanced testing,” gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, estheticians, their respective schools, and massage therapists can reopen their doors on Friday, April 24. Theaters, private social clubs, and restaurant dine-in services will be allowed to reopen on Monday, April 27. Bars, nightclubs and live performance venues will remain closed.
Many local businesses have opted to remain closed for now.
On April 24 at noon the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 635 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths in the last 24 hours. On April 23, the state recorded 772 more cases and 36 more deaths in the preceding 24 hours.
There are currently 22,147 COVID-19 cases in Georgia and 892 deaths. There are 4,221 hospitalizations.
DeKalb County has 1,709 cases and 35 deaths. The numbers are provided by the state Department of Public Health and are presumed to be accurate.
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases:
|No. Cases (%)
|Total
|22147 (100%)
|Hospitalized
|4221 (19.06%)
|Deaths
|892 (4.03%)
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|2468
|90
|Dekalb
|1709
|35
|Dougherty
|1487
|108
|Gwinnett
|1366
|46
|Cobb
|1343
|69
|Hall
|984
|9
|Clayton
|623
|21
|Henry
|418
|10
|Cherokee
|365
|10
|Richmond
|344
|14
|Sumter
|344
|21
|Carroll
|317
|11
|Lee
|298
|19
|Mitchell
|290
|24
|Douglas
|274
|8
|Bartow
|265
|28
|Muscogee
|258
|4
|Forsyth
|240
|8
|Bibb
|236
|5
|Houston
|203
|13
|Chatham
|200
|6
|Upson
|193
|14
|Early
|184
|15
|Coweta
|182
|4
|Terrell
|165
|17
|Baldwin
|164
|4
|Colquitt
|163
|6
|Rockdale
|158
|6
|Thomas
|158
|16
|Fayette
|156
|8
|Habersham
|156
|3
|Newton
|155
|6
|Paulding
|153
|7
|Randolph
|151
|18
|Crisp
|144
|2
|Spalding
|141
|8
|Worth
|141
|9
|Columbia
|133
|2
|Floyd
|129
|10
|Clarke
|127
|13
|Lowndes
|127
|4
|Butts
|125
|2
|Troup
|118
|4
|Barrow
|107
|3
|Ware
|103
|8
|Tift
|97
|3
|Coffee
|95
|4
|Dooly
|88
|7
|Walton
|83
|3
|Calhoun
|82
|3
|Gordon
|73
|10
|Jackson
|73
|1
|Macon
|66
|2
|Burke
|64
|3
|Wilcox
|64
|6
|Decatur
|62
|1
|Turner
|60
|6
|Whitfield
|60
|4
|Walker
|59
|0
|Harris
|55
|2
|Oconee
|54
|0
|Glynn
|52
|1
|Pierce
|52
|2
|Appling
|51
|4
|Dawson
|51
|1
|Greene
|50
|1
|Stephens
|50
|1
|Laurens
|49
|1
|Grady
|48
|3
|Meriwether
|48
|0
|Catoosa
|46
|0
|Bryan
|45
|2
|Oglethorpe
|41
|3
|Brooks
|39
|6
|Mcduffie
|39
|4
|Pike
|37
|2
|Johnson
|36
|1
|Peach
|36
|2
|Polk
|36
|0
|White
|36
|0
|Liberty
|35
|0
|Bulloch
|34
|2
|Marion
|34
|1
|Effingham
|33
|1
|Lamar
|31
|0
|Washington
|30
|1
|Gilmer
|29
|0
|Lumpkin
|29
|0
|Putnam
|29
|3
|Camden
|28
|1
|Seminole
|27
|2
|Wilkinson
|27
|2
|Haralson
|26
|1
|Miller
|26
|0
|Toombs
|26
|3
|Morgan
|25
|0
|Union
|25
|1
|Jones
|24
|0
|Dodge
|22
|0
|Wilkes
|22
|0
|Ben Hill
|21
|0
|Talbot
|21
|1
|Bacon
|20
|1
|Brantley
|20
|2
|Clay
|20
|2
|Fannin
|20
|0
|Madison
|20
|1
|Pickens
|20
|2
|Pulaski
|20
|1
|Baker
|19
|2
|Jasper
|19
|0
|Murray
|19
|0
|Towns
|19
|0
|Emanuel
|18
|0
|Monroe
|18
|1
|Stewart
|17
|0
|Banks
|16
|0
|Dade
|16
|1
|Schley
|16
|1
|Telfair
|16
|0
|Cook
|15
|1
|Elbert
|15
|0
|Franklin
|15
|0
|Irwin
|15
|1
|Jenkins
|15
|1
|Crawford
|14
|0
|Hancock
|14
|0
|Screven
|14
|1
|Taylor
|14
|2
|Jefferson
|13
|1
|Berrien
|12
|0
|Warren
|12
|0
|Chattooga
|11
|1
|Wayne
|11
|0
|Jeff Davis
|10
|1
|Lincoln
|10
|0
|Heard
|9
|1
|Rabun
|9
|0
|Chattahoochee
|8
|0
|Atkinson
|7
|0
|Bleckley
|7
|0
|Candler
|7
|0
|Charlton
|7
|0
|Clinch
|7
|0
|Lanier
|7
|1
|Webster
|7
|0
|Hart
|6
|0
|Tattnall
|6
|0
|Twiggs
|6
|0
|Echols
|5
|0
|Evans
|4
|0
|Mcintosh
|4
|0
|Long
|3
|0
|Quitman
|3
|1
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Treutlen
|2
|0
|Unknown
|412
|0
|Non-Georgia Resident
|927
|10
|*Based on patient county of residence when known
|COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type:
|No. Pos. Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|20832
|100070
|Gphl
|1315
|7106
COVID-19 Cases in Georgia by Race and Ethnicity
|Race
|Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|Black Or African American
|Hispanic/Latino
|113
|4
|Black Or African American
|Non-Hispanic/Latino
|5710
|457
|Black Or African American
|Unknown
|1475
|11
|White
|Hispanic/Latino
|649
|16
|White
|Non-Hispanic/Latino
|4064
|347
|White
|Unknown
|839
|7
|American Indian/Native American
|Hispanic/Latino
|3
|0
|American Indian/Native American
|Non-Hispanic/Latino
|16
|1
|American Indian/Native American
|Unknown
|2
|0
|Asian
|Hispanic/Latino
|6
|0
|Asian
|Non-Hispanic/Latino
|218
|13
|Asian
|Unknown
|52
|0
|Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|Hispanic/Latino
|0
|0
|Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|Non-Hispanic/Latino
|1
|0
|Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|Unknown
|0
|0
|Other
|Hispanic/Latino
|549
|10
|Other
|Non-Hispanic/Latino
|141
|1
|Other
|Unknown
|141
|0
|Unknown
|Hispanic/Latino
|186
|0
|Unknown
|Non-Hispanic/Latino
|297
|5
|Unknown
|Unknown
|7685
|20
The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.
According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline:(844) 442-2681.”
Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:
– Fever
– Cough
– Shortness of breath
The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:
– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
– New confusion or inability to arouse
– Bluish lips or face
Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:
– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
– Stay home when you are sick.
– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.
– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.
Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.