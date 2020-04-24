COVID-19 report for Georgia shows 635 more cases, 20 more deaths as businesses start to reopen

Share









Atlanta, GA – With some businesses reopening today, April 24, the latest COVID-19 report shows less cases and deaths reported in the last 24 hours than the day before.

It won’t be known for a few weeks whether allowing businesses to reopen will cause cases to spike again.

Kemp said on April 20 that “given the favorable data and enhanced testing,” gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, estheticians, their respective schools, and massage therapists can reopen their doors on Friday, April 24. Theaters, private social clubs, and restaurant dine-in services will be allowed to reopen on Monday, April 27. Bars, nightclubs and live performance venues will remain closed.

Many local businesses have opted to remain closed for now.

On April 24 at noon the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 635 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 more deaths in the last 24 hours. On April 23, the state recorded 772 more cases and 36 more deaths in the preceding 24 hours.

There are currently 22,147 COVID-19 cases in Georgia and 892 deaths. There are 4,221 hospitalizations.

DeKalb County has 1,709 cases and 35 deaths. The numbers are provided by the state Department of Public Health and are presumed to be accurate.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%) Total 22147 (100%) Hospitalized 4221 (19.06%) Deaths 892 (4.03%) COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 2468 90 Dekalb 1709 35 Dougherty 1487 108 Gwinnett 1366 46 Cobb 1343 69 Hall 984 9 Clayton 623 21 Henry 418 10 Cherokee 365 10 Richmond 344 14 Sumter 344 21 Carroll 317 11 Lee 298 19 Mitchell 290 24 Douglas 274 8 Bartow 265 28 Muscogee 258 4 Forsyth 240 8 Bibb 236 5 Houston 203 13 Chatham 200 6 Upson 193 14 Early 184 15 Coweta 182 4 Terrell 165 17 Baldwin 164 4 Colquitt 163 6 Rockdale 158 6 Thomas 158 16 Fayette 156 8 Habersham 156 3 Newton 155 6 Paulding 153 7 Randolph 151 18 Crisp 144 2 Spalding 141 8 Worth 141 9 Columbia 133 2 Floyd 129 10 Clarke 127 13 Lowndes 127 4 Butts 125 2 Troup 118 4 Barrow 107 3 Ware 103 8 Tift 97 3 Coffee 95 4 Dooly 88 7 Walton 83 3 Calhoun 82 3 Gordon 73 10 Jackson 73 1 Macon 66 2 Burke 64 3 Wilcox 64 6 Decatur 62 1 Turner 60 6 Whitfield 60 4 Walker 59 0 Harris 55 2 Oconee 54 0 Glynn 52 1 Pierce 52 2 Appling 51 4 Dawson 51 1 Greene 50 1 Stephens 50 1 Laurens 49 1 Grady 48 3 Meriwether 48 0 Catoosa 46 0 Bryan 45 2 Oglethorpe 41 3 Brooks 39 6 Mcduffie 39 4 Pike 37 2 Johnson 36 1 Peach 36 2 Polk 36 0 White 36 0 Liberty 35 0 Bulloch 34 2 Marion 34 1 Effingham 33 1 Lamar 31 0 Washington 30 1 Gilmer 29 0 Lumpkin 29 0 Putnam 29 3 Camden 28 1 Seminole 27 2 Wilkinson 27 2 Haralson 26 1 Miller 26 0 Toombs 26 3 Morgan 25 0 Union 25 1 Jones 24 0 Dodge 22 0 Wilkes 22 0 Ben Hill 21 0 Talbot 21 1 Bacon 20 1 Brantley 20 2 Clay 20 2 Fannin 20 0 Madison 20 1 Pickens 20 2 Pulaski 20 1 Baker 19 2 Jasper 19 0 Murray 19 0 Towns 19 0 Emanuel 18 0 Monroe 18 1 Stewart 17 0 Banks 16 0 Dade 16 1 Schley 16 1 Telfair 16 0 Cook 15 1 Elbert 15 0 Franklin 15 0 Irwin 15 1 Jenkins 15 1 Crawford 14 0 Hancock 14 0 Screven 14 1 Taylor 14 2 Jefferson 13 1 Berrien 12 0 Warren 12 0 Chattooga 11 1 Wayne 11 0 Jeff Davis 10 1 Lincoln 10 0 Heard 9 1 Rabun 9 0 Chattahoochee 8 0 Atkinson 7 0 Bleckley 7 0 Candler 7 0 Charlton 7 0 Clinch 7 0 Lanier 7 1 Webster 7 0 Hart 6 0 Tattnall 6 0 Twiggs 6 0 Echols 5 0 Evans 4 0 Mcintosh 4 0 Long 3 0 Quitman 3 1 Wheeler 3 0 Montgomery 2 0 Treutlen 2 0 Unknown 412 0 Non-Georgia Resident 927 10 *Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 20832 100070 Gphl 1315 7106

COVID-19 Cases in Georgia by Race and Ethnicity

Race Ethnicity Cases Deaths Black Or African American Hispanic/Latino 113 4 Black Or African American Non-Hispanic/Latino 5710 457 Black Or African American Unknown 1475 11 White Hispanic/Latino 649 16 White Non-Hispanic/Latino 4064 347 White Unknown 839 7 American Indian/Native American Hispanic/Latino 3 0 American Indian/Native American Non-Hispanic/Latino 16 1 American Indian/Native American Unknown 2 0 Asian Hispanic/Latino 6 0 Asian Non-Hispanic/Latino 218 13 Asian Unknown 52 0 Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Hispanic/Latino 0 0 Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Non-Hispanic/Latino 1 0 Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Unknown 0 0 Other Hispanic/Latino 549 10 Other Non-Hispanic/Latino 141 1 Other Unknown 141 0 Unknown Hispanic/Latino 186 0 Unknown Non-Hispanic/Latino 297 5 Unknown Unknown 7685 20

The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline. According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline:(844) 442-2681.”

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

