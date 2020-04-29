LOADING

Crane falls into sinkhole near Allen Wilson Terrace

Dan Whisenhunt Apr 29, 2020
Photo by Jim McKinney, provided to Decaturish
This story has been updated. 

Decatur, GA – Emergency crews responded to a crane that fell over near the Allen Wilson Terrace Apartments in Decatur.

A resident who lives at the complex said the incident occurred on Monday, April 27. The apartment complex is located at 1450 Commerce Drive.

“A crane being used in the repair of a storm drainage line running through Allen Wilson Terrace fell into a sinkhole that had developed over the drainage line,” Deputy City Manager Hugh Saxon said.

There were no injuries. Fire Chief Toni Washington said the crane didn’t damage any structures when it fell.

