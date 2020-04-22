CSD virtual registration now open for 2020-2021

Share









Decatur, GA – City Schools of Decatur announced the beginning of virtual registration on Monday, April 20, for all new K-12 students enrolling for the 2020-2021 school year. Access the virtual registration through the CSD website at www.csdecatur.net and parents should be sure to have all the necessary documents listed here: www.csdecatur.net/Page/4211

Parents will receive a confirmation email regarding your child’s enrollment once all steps have been completed and required documents have been uploaded, the school district said.

CSD’s current total enrollment is about 5,700 students. All of the district’s schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.