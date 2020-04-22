LOADING

Type to search

CSD virtual registration now open for 2020-2021

COVID-19 Decatur

CSD virtual registration now open for 2020-2021

Decaturish.com Apr 22, 2020
Share

 

Decatur, GA – City Schools of Decatur announced the beginning of virtual registration on Monday, April 20, for all new K-12 students enrolling for the 2020-2021 school year. Access the virtual registration through the CSD website at www.csdecatur.net and parents should be sure to have all the necessary documents listed here: www.csdecatur.net/Page/4211

Parents will receive a confirmation email regarding your child’s enrollment once all steps have been completed and required documents have been uploaded, the school district said.

CSD’s current total enrollment is about 5,700 students. All of the district’s schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus