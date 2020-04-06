CVS opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Georgia Tech campus

Share









Atlanta, GA – The state of Georgia and CVS have partnered to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Georgia Tech campus.

“Starting today [April 6], CVS will be operating drive-thru rapid COVID-19 testing, offered by Abbott Laboratories, at a site on Georgia Tech’s campus,” Gov. Brian Kemp’s Office said. “At full capacity, the site will be able to conduct up to 1,000 tests per day.”

The testing will occur at a parking deck on campus. There will be the capacity to handle multiple lanes of vehicles at once. Nurse practitioners and physician assistants will oversee testing. The process will take 30 minutes from specimen collection to the delivery of results. Patients will need to pre-register by clicking here.

“Increased access to rapid testing remains one of our top priorities in order to identify more cases, get Georgians the care they need, and prevent further infection in our communities,” Gov. Kemp said in a press release. “This unique, public-private partnership will strengthen our testing capability as we continue to take the fight to COVID-19 in Georgia, and we are grateful for CVS Health’s support to stop the spread of the virus.”

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.