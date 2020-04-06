Decatur Development Authority defers rent for two downtown businesses

Share









Decatur, GA – The Decatur Development Authority on April 3 voted to defer rent for businesses occupying buildings owned and leased by the DDA.

The move is intended to help both businesses weather the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The DDA unanimously approved the resolution that authorizes the Chair to enter into an amendment of the lease agreements of 303 E Howard (Kimball House) and 115 Clairemont (One Step at a Time – Kids) to defer two months of rent, interest-free, that is otherwise due to the DDA,” Planning & Economic Development Director Angela Threadgill said.

Both businesses have suffered a “significant interruption in business and sales” because of the pandemic, the resolution approved by the DDA says.

At its regular meeting on April 6, the Decatur City Commission will consider approving a small business loan program to help other local businesses that are struggling because of the pandemic.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.