LOADING

Type to search

Decatur Development Authority defers rent for two downtown businesses

COVID-19 Decatur Food

Decatur Development Authority defers rent for two downtown businesses

Dan Whisenhunt Apr 6, 2020
Photo provided by Kimball House
Share

 

Decatur, GA – The Decatur Development Authority on April 3 voted to defer rent for businesses occupying buildings owned and leased by the DDA.

The move is intended to help both businesses weather the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The DDA unanimously approved the resolution that authorizes the Chair to enter into an amendment of the lease agreements of 303 E Howard (Kimball House) and 115 Clairemont (One Step at a Time – Kids) to defer two months of rent, interest-free, that is otherwise due to the DDA,” Planning & Economic Development Director Angela Threadgill said.

Both businesses have suffered a “significant interruption in business and sales” because of the pandemic, the resolution approved by the DDA says.

At its regular meeting on April 6, the Decatur City Commission will consider approving a small business loan program to help other local businesses that are struggling because of the pandemic.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

 

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus