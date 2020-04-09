Decatur Farmers Market and other markets paused until online ordering system is in place

Share









Decatur, GA – The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the temporary pause of some local farmers markets, but a nonprofit organization that runs them has a plan.

Atlanta-based nonprofit Community Farmers Markets, which runs the markets in Decatur and other places in the Atlanta metro area, said the organization launched a “virtual farmers market” platform for shoppers who still want to buy from local vendors.

A spokesperson for the group said, “Community Farmers Markets’ virtual farmers market SHOPCFMATL.org is live! The largest a la carte farmers market platform in Atlanta. While we transition to our new system, our physical markets are on temporary pause while we reformat. Our Grant Park Sunday Market will return on April 26. Each CFM market location will serve as a pick-up only for online orders starting April 15! ShopCFM’s ordering window is open Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Friday at noon, for pick-ups the following Wednesday in each of our communities. If you are a SNAP recipient, please email Aja@cfmatl.org to receive specific instructions.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, the Saturday Decatur Farmers Market had planned to open at its new location in Oakhurst on April 18.

