Decatur School Board votes to end school year early

This story has been updated.

By Sara Amis, contributor

Decatur, GA – At the April 14 School Board meeting, City Schools of Decatur Superintendent David Dude proposed that the school year be shortened by one additional week.

Decatur schools and schools everywhere else are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new dates for the last day of school will be May 15 for high school seniors and May 22 for other students. The original last day of school would have been May 29, 2020. Teacher workdays will not change but may be converted to professional learning days.

Board member James Herndon said, “Based on my e-mails, we have two extremes: either parents will be very excited to have the school year-end or they really appreciate the e-mails teachers are sending them every day telling them how to fill their children’s time.”

For the latter, Herndon suggested that CSD offer more summer enrichment starting immediately after school ends.

Normal summer enrichment programs such as summer camp are being canceled, leading several board members to point out that summer enrichment from the school system will be more important.

“We can come up with beefed-up resources week-by-week for parents to use,” School Board Vice-Chair Tasha White said.

Board member Heather Tell was hesitant to shorten the school year any further.

“Our academic year has already been impacted and we’re already talking about having a lot of catch up to do in the fall,” Tell said.

Board member Jana Johnson-Davis felt that the time would be better used on planning and professional development for teachers now, in the hope that regular classes can resume in the fall.

The motion passed with Tell opposing and Herndon abstaining.

This story will be updated with additional details from the April 14 meeting.

Correction: An earlier version of this story contained an incorrect date for the original last day of school. At the beginning of the school year, it was June 2, but the School Board in September changed it to May 29. This story has been updated with the correct information.

