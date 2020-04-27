Decaturish internship awarded to Agnes Scott graduate

Share









Decatur, GA – Alex Brown, a Decatur-based freelance writer, will be Decaturish.com’s intern for 2020.

Brown starts work today, April 27, and will be helping us through July 6. The Decaturish.com internship is a paid internship. When the economic crisis began, it was unclear whether the internship would be able to move forward. Readers stepped up, and we now have 978 paying supporters who are funding our newsgathering efforts. To sign up as a supporter, click here.

During her time with Decaturish, Brown will assist us in our daily reporting and help us with our local elections coverage.

Brown earned Bachelor’s degree in English Literature-Creative Writing from Agnes Scott College in 2019. Although she previously lived in Wisconsin and California, Alex has grown to love Decatur for its restaurants, annual book festival, and historic cemetery, and the Metro Atlanta area for its concert scene, greenspace, and surprisingly adequate public transit system. During her time at Agnes Scott College, she served as an editor and writer for the Agnes Scott chapter of HerCampus, as well as nonfiction editor for the Writers’ Festival Magazine in 2019.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.