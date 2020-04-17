DeKalb County Jail inmate accused of kidnapping escapes after seeking medical treatment

Share









DeKalb County, GA- A DeKalb County Jail inmate escaped after seeking medical treatment.

Torinto Antoine Christian, 35, from Decatur is accused of kidnapping and aggravated assault. He was arrested on Monday, April 13.

“Investigators say that Mr. Christian asked for medical assistance while in his cell and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he slipped out of his handcuffs and fled from custody,” a spokesperson for the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said. “Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Torinto Antoine Christian is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS or the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit TIPLINE at 404-298-8132.”

He was still at large as of April 17.

