DeKalb County Magistrate Court suspends non-essential hearings, including eviction proceedings

DeKalb County, GA – DeKalb County residents facing eviction are getting a temporary reprieve.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic Judge Harold Melton, the Chief Justice of the state Supreme Court, extended an emergency order putting non-emergency court hearings on hold through May 13, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. DeKalb Superior Court Chief Judge Asha Jackson suspended all non-essential court functions, prompting Chief Magistrate Judge Berryl A. Anderson to do the same.

“All Magistrate Court Civil Calendars are postponed until further notice,” Anderson announced. “Therefore, all proceedings relating to dispossessories (evictions), garnishment, small claims, abandoned motor vehicles and bad checks are continued during the duration of the Chief Justice’s Emergency Order. Specifically, effective March 13, 2020, all writs of eviction and the dates for filing answers in evictions and all other civil matters listed above are extended through May 13, 2020. Temporary Protective Order Ex-Parte hearings will proceed on a limited schedule, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Temporary Protective Order Twelve Month hearings previously scheduled will be reset to a later date. All Temporary Protective Orders previously issued remain in full force and effect through May 13, 2020.”

Here is the full announcement:

