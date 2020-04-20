LOADING

DeKalb County Police break up drag race at North DeKalb Mall

DeKalb County Police break up drag race at North DeKalb Mall

Dan Whisenhunt Apr 20, 2020
Tire marks can be seen in the parking lot of North DeKalb Mall following an illegal drag race. Photo provided by DeKalb County Police
Greater Decatur, GA – With traffic court mostly shut-down and many local businesses closed due to a statewide shelter-in-place order, local daredevils are using the opportunity to drag race.

DeKalb County Police broke up one race that took place on April 18 at North DeKalb Mall.

The commotion could be heard in nearby neighborhoods as cars fled the scene and police officers followed.

“On Saturday, April 18th, a DKPD officer noticed a large number of vehicles entering the North DeKalb Mall parking lot to drag race,” the Police Department said. “While most drove off as additional officers arrived, a few others weren’t so fast and two men were arrested for reckless driving. Not On Our Watch: Illegal street racing will NOT be tolerated in DeKalb County and DKPD will continue to enforce it.”

No additional details about the arrests were immediately available.

