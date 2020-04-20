DeKalb County Police break up drag race at North DeKalb Mall

Share









Greater Decatur, GA – With traffic court mostly shut-down and many local businesses closed due to a statewide shelter-in-place order, local daredevils are using the opportunity to drag race.

DeKalb County Police broke up one race that took place on April 18 at North DeKalb Mall.

The commotion could be heard in nearby neighborhoods as cars fled the scene and police officers followed.

“On Saturday, April 18th, a DKPD officer noticed a large number of vehicles entering the North DeKalb Mall parking lot to drag race,” the Police Department said. “While most drove off as additional officers arrived, a few others weren’t so fast and two men were arrested for reckless driving. Not On Our Watch: Illegal street racing will NOT be tolerated in DeKalb County and DKPD will continue to enforce it.”

No additional details about the arrests were immediately available.

