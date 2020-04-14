DeKalb County School District ending school year early

Share









DeKalb County, GA – With schools closed for the rest of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DeKalb County School District has decided to end its school year early.

“Today, the DeKalb County School District announces its plan to close the 2019-2020 school year,” the School District announced. “We will end the school year 4 days early on May 15, 2020, for grades PreK-11 instead of May 21. The school year for seniors will end on May 8, 2020.”

Here’s more information from DeKalb County Schools:

The End of Year Guide for Students and Families for 2019-2020 provides detailed information regarding final grade calculations, promotion/retention, summer extended learning opportunities, school year learning recovery opportunities, end of year activities, and a FAQ. A copy of the guide is attached. We will end the year as follows: – Last day for seniors is Friday, May 8, 2020. – Last day for PreK-11 is Friday, May 15, 2020 (four days early than the original calendar date of May 21, 2020). – The week of May 11-15 will be an academic support week for seniors and their teachers. The deadline for teachers to post the senior grades is Friday, May 15, 2020. – Graduation ceremonies will be moved from the week of May 18-23 to the week of June 22-27. We have not made the decision on the ceremony style, but two options are on the table. – Virtual Graduation – Hybrid Face-to-Face with seniors and staff only (will live stream and broadcast on Comcast channel PDSTV24 for families and friends). A final decision will be made near end of April/first of May pending the Governor’s decision on Shelter in Place and other guidance from the Georgia Department of Public Health, DeKalb Board of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Georgia Department of Education. Post-planning for teachers will be the week of May 18-22 instead of originally planned May 22. The deadline for teachers to post PreK-11 grades is Wednesday, May 20. We have posted the End of Year Guide for Students and Families for 2019-2020 on www.dekalbschoolsga.org.

