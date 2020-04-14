DeKalb County Sheriff releases 103 jail inmates on signature bonds

Share









DeKalb County, GA – The DeKalb County Jail confirmed that from March 18 through April 9, 103 inmates were released on signature bonds, meaning they weren’t required to pay money in order to be released.

The releases were in response to the Standing Order Governing Bail During Judicial Emergency issued on March 18 by DeKalb County State Court Chief and Senior Judge Wayne M. Purdom.

That order was in response to the Judicial Emergency declared by Judge Harold Melton, the Chief Justice of the state Supreme Court. Many courts have suspended hearings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Inmates and staff at the DeKalb County jail have tested positive for the virus.

Purdom’s order says, in part, “It is the request of the State Court that in cases involving simple battery, simple assault, and disorderly conduct that schedule bonds not be utilized during this period of judicial emergency, and that Defendants be released upon signature bonds unless the case involves family violence, or the magistrate has made an individual determination based upon the facts of the case or the Defendant’s criminal record that a signature bond is inappropriate.”

In other news, all non-essential hearings in DeKalb County’s Traffic Court have been suspended.

“All Traffic Court hearings scheduled from March 16 through May 13, 2020, have been suspended until further notice,” the county announced. “These court dates will be rescheduled, and a notice of a new court date will be mailed.”

DeKalb County provided more information about what to do if you had a scheduled court appearance during this time:

The court will maintain enough staff to process certain case closure requests during the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Friday. The DeKalb County solicitor-general has agreed to review certain cases which may be resolved without a court appearance. Persons who have not otherwise been contacted by the court regarding an opportunity to resolve their case remotely may contact the court with any inquiry or request at: dcrcinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov. Requests will be reviewed by a judge and may be approved electronically. If approved, payments may be made by telephone or online to bring closure to the case. Fines may be paid online at: https://payments.myfivepoint.com/dekalb/web/. Pleas may be submitted electronically at: dcrcinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov. For more information, contact Traffic Division Call Center at 404-294-2099. Persons also can sign-up for text message updates for the Court by going to www.Courtinnovations.com/GADCSC. Additional operational updates will be available as issued and can be found at: www.dekalbstatecourt.net.

