DeKalb Police investigating after shots fired into Solicitor-General’s home

This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA – DeKalb County Police are investigating after someone fired a gun into DeKalb County Solicitor-General Donna Coleman-Stribling’s home on April 11.

The shooting occurred at 10 p.m. She was in her home with her family at the time but no one was injured.

“The DeKalb County Police Department is diligently working with other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to identify and arrest the person or persons responsible for the shooting and is urging anyone with any information to call its Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850,” a spokesperson for the Police Department said.

Stribling’s office prosecutes misdemeanor crimes and code violations.

Her office released the following statement about the incident:

On the evening of Saturday, April 11, a shooting occurred into the home of the DeKalb County Solicitor-General, Donna Coleman-Stribling, by an unknown individual. Solicitor-General Coleman-Stribling is requesting privacy for her family as they allow the DeKalb County Police Department to investigate the unsettling events.”

