DeKalb School of the Arts students hosting Quaranteens Film Festival

DeKalb School of the Arts students hosting Quaranteens Film Festival

Dan Whisenhunt Apr 3, 2020
Lola Beall and Zahra Ahmed. Photos submitted to Decaturish
Avondale Estates, GA – People who are budding young filmmakers with free time on their hands due to the COVID-19 pandemic have an opportunity to put their time and talents to work.

Lola Beall and Zahra Ahmed, both film majors at Dekalb School of the Arts, are hosting the Quaranteens Film Festival, held April 10 through April 12.

Everyone under the age of 21 is invited to join, regardless of experience.

“There will be a beginner and an advanced category so you don’t have to worry about being held to any standards,” Beall said. “We also have a donation option that will go towards relief services and first responders fighting COVID-19. You can find us on Instagram @quaranteensfilmfest and the link to register is https://form.jotform.com/200895875278169  and any questions can be sent to quaranteensfilmfest@gmail.com. All aspects of the festival will be online, allowing global access.”

The registration form says, “Due to the importance of social distancing, solo participation is strongly encouraged.”

The deadline to register is by 6 p.m., April 10.

