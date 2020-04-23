Democratic Rep. Vernon Jones says ‘MAGA’ and changes mind about resigning

Share









DeKalb County, GA – State Rep. Vernon Jones has decided he doesn’t want to resign his seat and drop out of the House District 91 race after all.

“Yesterday, I announced my intentions to resign from my office,” Jones said on Twitter. “But shortly thereafter, the outpour of support I received was too great for me to ignore. I will not allow the Democrats to bully me into submission. I will not let them win. I will NOT resign. #MAGA.”

Prior to his resignation announcement, Jones, a Democrat who is part of the DeKalb County Legislative Delegation, announced he was endorsing President Donald Trump.

He was condemned by other members of the party. He was also facing a challenge to his residency. Faye Coffield, who lives in the district, has filed a complaint with the Georgia Secretary of State alleging that Jones has used numerous addresses but doesn’t actually reside in the district, as required by the law.

Jones denied the allegation in a statement to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, calling it “baseless and without merit.”

Jones will face Rhonda Taylor in the June 9 Democratic primary.

Jones served as DeKalb County CEO for two terms starting in 2001. Prior to that, he served eight years in the Georgia House of Representatives.

He ran unsuccessfully for sheriff in 2014.

