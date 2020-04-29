Driver cited after MARTA bus strikes cyclist in Decatur, causing injuries

Share









Decatur, GA – A cyclist survived an April 27 collision with a MARTA bus in Decatur.

The incident resulted in a citation for the bus driver.

Decatur Police responded to the scene at 4:40 p.m.

According to a MARTA spokesperson, “A 17-year-old young man was riding a mountain bike on South Candler Street. At the intersection of S. Candler and East Davis Street, the bus operator attempted to pass the cyclist, but the door side of the bus made contact causing him to fall. He sustained small cuts to elbows, possible concussion per paramedics. No visible damage to the bike or bus.”

The Decatur Police Department provided additional details. Officers dispatched to the scene determined the bus driver was at fault.

“Both the bus and cyclist were traveling northbound on South Candler Street,” a Police Department spokesperson said. “The bus attempted to pass the cyclist by traveling into the southbound lane of South Candler Street. The cyclist attempted to make a left turn and was sideswiped by the passing bus. The cyclist was transported to an area hospital for evaluation. The operator of the bus received a citation for failure to maintain lane.”

Decaturish has asked the Decatur Police Department for additional information.

A reader witnessed the incident.

“I was four cars back when a guy on a bike went flying,” the reader said. “There was a bus stopped and I saw the driver hold his head in his hands. The biker lay on his back not moving, legs stretched out, helmet resting on the corner of the curb. All kinds of people jumped out of their cars, so I turned around and left to make take my car out of the congestion so first responders could get through.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.