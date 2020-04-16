LOADING

Emory Healthcare opens drive-through COVID-19 testing site

Emory Healthcare opens drive-through COVID-19 testing site

Dan Whisenhunt Apr 16, 2020
Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots. Photo by CDC/ Hannah A Bullock; Azaibi Tamin, obtained via the Centers for Disease Control.
Atlanta, GA – There’s a new COVID-19 testing site in DeKalb County.

Emory Healthcare added a drive-through testing site at a parking deck located at 6 Executive Park Drive NE, Atlanta, GA.

Testing is done by appointment only.

“A COVID-19 screening tool, developed by Emory physicians, is available online to check symptoms before seeking the swab test offered at the appointment-only, drive-through site,” Emory Healthcare said in a press release. “For those who are symptomatic, individuals can call Emory’s COVID line at 404-712-6843 (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) for evaluation of your condition and to determine if you meet the criteria for testing. If indicated, our nursing team will schedule a drive-through testing appointment.”

Any individual who shows up for testing without an appointment will be turned away.

“We are pleased to offer this drive-through COVID testing site to our patients and the general public who may be experiencing coronavirus symptoms,” Emory Clinic Chief Medical Officer Penny Castellano said in a press release. “Patients are conveniently tested in their cars and usually receive results within 24 hours via a phone call from an Emory Healthcare nurse.”

