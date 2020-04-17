Emory junior slected as 2020 Truman Scholar

Share









Atlanta, GA – Emory University has announced that Josh Kaplan, a junior from Phoenix, Ariz. was selected as a 2020 Harry S. Truman Scholar.

Kaplan was awarded the scholarship because of his work promoting social and economic justice. He’s one of 62 students in the United States to receive the honor, according to a press release.

“We are all thrilled for Josh. He represents the very best of Emory, and he is poised to be a transformational leader for social justice in the world,” Emory President Claire Sterk said in the press release.

Kaplan is a student in the Emory College of Arts and Sciences and is majoring in economics with a minor in Portuguese. He’s the univeristy’s third Truman Scholar in the past four years, the press release said.

The scholarship means Kaplan will receive $30,000 for his graduate studies and professional development in his public service career.

