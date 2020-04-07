Emory University names new president

Share









Atlanta, GA – Emory University has a new president.

The Emory University Board of Trustees announced on April 7 that it has selected The University of Texas (UT) at Austin President Gregory Fenves to succeed Claire Sterk, who announced her retirement in November.

Fenves will take over as president on Aug. 1, 2020

“We are tremendously excited about the appointment of Greg Fenves, a world-class educator and brilliant leader,” Bob Goddard, chair of Emory’s Board of Trustees and of the Presidential Selection Committee, said in a press release. “We wanted someone with deep experience leading a major research university and a stellar record of scholarship. We also sought an inspirational leader and a person of impeccable character. Greg Fenves embodies all that we hoped to find.

“We are also acutely aware of the impact that COVID-19 is having on our universities and our communities. Greg and I agree that, out of respect for all of those who are working hard to combat the virus and care for their families, we only want to make a brief introduction today. When the clouds lift and we are all able to return to our normal routines, we will plan a more complete welcome for Greg and his family.”

The board’s vote was unanimous and followed a search by its Presidential Selection Committee.

“I am deeply honored to be named president of Emory University by the Board of Trustees,” Fenves said in Emory’s press release. “It has been a privilege to lead UT Austin, which I believe is among America’s best public institutions of higher education. I am excited to join one of the country’s finest research universities. Optimistic about Emory’s future, I am convinced that working together as one university, we will move Emory from the outstanding institution it is today to one of eminence.

“But today, our universities face extraordinary challenges. In Atlanta and Austin, as well as across the country, courageous health professionals and brilliant scientists are caring for the stricken and searching for a vaccine, while our faculty are educating students at a distance. I stand with them, and we must continue with the immediate job at hand. Accordingly, for the next few months, I will devote my time and energy to leading UT Austin through this crisis. My wife, Carmel, and I look forward to the day when we can begin the next phase of our lives at Emory.”

