Georgia COVID-19 cases grow, but Emory University epidemiologist sees positive signs

Share









Atlanta, GA – Georgia continues adding COVID-19 cases to its daily reports and the death toll keeps rising.

But the state’s hospitalization rate is trending in the right direction, Emory University epidemiologist Carlos del Rio told reporters on Friday.

Yesterday at noon there were 2,159 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Georgia. Today, April 10, there are 2,351.

“The fact is the models are going in the right direction, we’re seeing less disease, less hospitalizations,” he said.

Instead of experiencing exponential growth in hospitalizations, the growth has been linear.

Instead of seeing patients double every day – from 10, to 20, to 40 – hospitals are seeing 10 hospitalizations one day, 14 the next day and 16 the day after that.

“That makes a huge difference,” he said.

He also said healthcare workers are seeing positive results using a technique called “prone ventilation.” Patients are put on ventilators after being placed on their abdomen and then flipped over by staff, which is bringing the mortality rate down.

Del Rio said he does not expect the state’s hospitals to be overwhelmed in the way that New York’s hospitals have been overwhelmed.

“Yes, the cases continue to increase,” he said. “Part of the increase is transmission. Part of it is more testing. That’s OK. But we know that cases are stabilizing because the number of hospitalizations is not going up as fast as we thought it was going to.”

As of noon on April 10, Georgia has 11,483 confirmed cases, up from 10,566 reported at the same time on April 9. Yesterday the state reported 379 deaths. Today there are 416 reported deaths.

The numbers are provided by the state Department of Public Health and are presumed to be accurate.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%) Total 11483 (100%) Hospitalized 2351(20.47%) Deaths 416 (3.62%) COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 1364 48 Dougherty 1062 67 Dekalb 795 13 Cobb 662 33 Gwinnett 646 17 Clayton 310 11 Hall 250 0 Henry 242 3 Lee 222 15 Sumter 211 9 Bartow 207 15 Carroll 197 5 Cherokee 170 7 Douglas 142 5 Chatham 136 5 Mitchell 131 13 Muscogee 127 3 Forsyth 113 2 Houston 111 7 Early 105 5 Terrell 100 10 Floyd 99 5 Randolph 98 5 Richmond 95 4 Fayette 92 4 Coweta 90 2 Rockdale 85 2 Clarke 81 10 Colquitt 80 5 Worth 75 4 Newton 73 3 Thomas 73 3 Paulding 69 2 Crisp 61 0 Spalding 60 4 Columbia 59 0 Bibb 56 1 Lowndes 56 1 Tift 56 1 Troup 56 3 Coffee 53 2 Barrow 48 3 Ware 48 4 Upson 47 0 Pierce 41 2 Calhoun 37 2 Walton 36 2 Dooly 35 1 Oconee 35 1 Baldwin 32 1 Glynn 32 0 Bryan 29 2 Gordon 28 3 Laurens 28 1 Turner 28 0 Butts 27 0 Decatur 26 0 Jackson 26 1 Greene 25 1 Dawson 24 1 Whitfield 24 3 Burke 21 0 Polk 21 0 Washington 21 0 Peach 20 2 Camden 19 0 Effingham 19 1 Mcduffie 19 2 Macon 18 0 Meriwether 18 0 Brooks 17 1 Harris 17 1 Bulloch 16 0 Clay 15 1 Grady 15 0 Haralson 15 0 Lamar 15 0 Pike 15 0 Stephens 15 0 Bacon 14 0 Johnson 14 1 Liberty 14 0 Morgan 14 0 Habersham 13 0 Monroe 12 1 Murray 12 0 Schley 12 1 Seminole 12 0 Baker 11 2 Catoosa 11 0 Irwin 11 0 Oglethorpe 11 1 Pickens 11 2 Toombs 11 1 White 11 0 Miller 10 0 Dodge 9 0 Fannin 9 0 Jones 9 0 Lumpkin 9 0 Madison 9 1 Marion 9 0 Pulaski 9 0 Talbot 9 1 Telfair 9 0 Ben Hill 8 0 Jenkins 8 1 Wilkinson 8 1 Appling 7 0 Banks 7 0 Emanuel 7 0 Berrien 6 0 Brantley 6 1 Cook 6 0 Jasper 6 0 Lincoln 6 0 Rabun 6 0 Stewart 6 0 Taylor 6 2 Union 6 1 Walker 6 0 Warren 6 0 Wilkes 6 0 Lanier 5 0 Putnam 5 0 Screven 5 0 Wilcox 5 0 Candler 4 0 Chattooga 4 1 Gilmer 4 0 Jefferson 4 1 Quitman 4 0 Chattahoochee 3 0 Clinch 3 0 Crawford 3 0 Elbert 3 0 Franklin 3 0 Hart 3 0 Heard 3 1 Mcintosh 3 0 Tattnall 3 0 Towns 3 0 Wayne 3 0 Webster 3 0 Atkinson 2 0 Charlton 2 0 Dade 2 1 Echols 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Wheeler 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Hancock 1 0 Jeff Davis 1 0 Long 1 0 Treutlen 1 0 Unknown 1246 5 *Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 10944 43156 Gphl 539 2991

COVID-19 Cases in Georgia by Race and Ethnicity Race Ethnicity Cases Black Or African American Hispanic/Latino 15 Black Or African American Non-Hispanic/Latino 1939 Black Or African American Unknown 460 White Hispanic/Latino 118 White Non-Hispanic/Latino 1440 White Unknown 248 American Indian/Native American Hispanic/Latino 1 American Indian/Native American Non-Hispanic/Latino 8 American Indian/Native American Unknown 1 Asian Hispanic/Latino 0 Asian Non-Hispanic/Latino 61 Asian Unknown 16 Multiracial Hispanic/Latino 23 Multiracial Non-Hispanic/Latino 2 Multiracial Unknown 2 Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Hispanic/Latino 1 Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Non-Hispanic/Latino 4 Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Unknown 2 Other Hispanic/Latino 104 Other Non-Hispanic/Latino 41 Other Unknown 25 Unknown Hispanic/Latino 65 Unknown Non-Hispanic/Latino 288 Unknown Unknown 6619

COVID-19 Deaths in Georgia Age Gender County Underlying 95 MALE BAKER Yes 65 FEMALE BAKER Unk 53 MALE BALDWIN Yes 91 FEMALE BARROW Yes 64 MALE BARROW Yes 66 MALE BARROW Yes 71 FEMALE BARTOW Yes 84 MALE BARTOW Yes 90 FEMALE BARTOW Yes 87 FEMALE BARTOW Yes 79 MALE BARTOW Yes 88 MALE BARTOW Yes 85 MALE BARTOW Yes 88 MALE BARTOW Yes 93 MALE BARTOW Yes 78 MALE BARTOW Yes 72 MALE BARTOW Yes 90 MALE BARTOW Yes 90 MALE BARTOW Yes 56 MALE BARTOW Yes 69 MALE BARTOW Yes 96 FEMALE BIBB Yes 79 FEMALE BRANTLEY Yes 87 MALE BROOKS Yes 63 MALE BRYAN Yes 65 MALE BRYAN Unk 59 FEMALE CALHOUN Yes 61 FEMALE CALHOUN Yes 80 MALE CARROLL Unk 87 FEMALE CARROLL Unk 86 MALE CARROLL Unk 71 FEMALE CARROLL Unk 64 MALE CARROLL Unk 83 MALE CHATHAM Yes 57 MALE CHATHAM Yes 37 MALE CHATHAM Yes 84 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes 80 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes 82 MALE CHATTOOGA Yes 94 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 67 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 81 MALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 73 MALE CHEROKEE Yes 90 MALE CHEROKEE Yes 65 FEMALE CLARKE Unk 79 MALE CLARKE Yes 89 FEMALE CLARKE No 78 FEMALE CLARKE Unk 60 MALE CLARKE Yes 79 MALE CLARKE Yes 98 MALE CLARKE Yes 72 MALE CLARKE Yes 78 FEMALE CLARKE Yes 68 MALE CLARKE Unk 65 MALE CLAY Unk 83 FEMALE CLAYTON Yes 89 MALE CLAYTON Unk 82 MALE CLAYTON Yes 50 MALE CLAYTON Yes 47 MALE CLAYTON Yes 71 FEMALE CLAYTON Unk 67 MALE CLAYTON Unk 49 FEMALE CLAYTON Unk 56 MALE CLAYTON Unk 64 MALE CLAYTON Unk 51 FEMALE CLAYTON No 75 MALE COBB Yes 81 FEMALE COBB Unk 73 MALE COBB Yes 95 FEMALE COBB Yes 75 MALE COBB Yes 82 FEMALE COBB No 67 MALE COBB No 36 MALE COBB Yes 77 MALE COBB Yes 85 FEMALE COBB Yes 67 FEMALE COBB Yes 67 MALE COBB Yes 87 FEMALE COBB Yes 56 MALE COBB No 82 MALE COBB Yes 76 MALE COBB Yes 63 FEMALE COBB Yes 93 MALE COBB Yes 82 MALE COBB Yes 33 MALE COBB Yes 71 MALE COBB Yes 68 MALE COBB Yes 71 MALE COBB Yes 86 MALE COBB Unk 65 MALE COBB Yes 97 MALE COBB No 75 FEMALE COBB Yes 87 MALE COBB Yes 29 MALE COBB No 66 MALE COBB Yes 78 FEMALE COBB Unk 76 MALE COBB Unk 51 MALE COBB Yes 66 MALE COFFEE Unk 64 MALE COFFEE Yes 81 MALE COLQUITT Unk 83 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk 51 MALE COLQUITT Unk 76 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk 53 MALE COLQUITT Yes 42 FEMALE COWETA Yes 77 MALE COWETA Yes 79 FEMALE DADE Yes 80 MALE DAWSON Unk 69 MALE DEKALB Yes 65 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 84 FEMALE DEKALB Unk 81 MALE DEKALB Yes 89 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 91 MALE DEKALB Yes 96 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 31 MALE DEKALB Yes 91 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 88 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 75 MALE DEKALB Yes 66 MALE DEKALB Yes 70 MALE DEKALB Unk 67 MALE DOOLY No 69 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 42 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 43 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 34 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 67 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 78 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 47 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 60 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 53 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 98 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 79 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 75 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 81 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 96 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 61 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 63 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 48 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 75 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 86 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 68 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 68 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 65 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 71 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 64 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 48 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 64 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 86 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 84 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 81 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 62 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 91 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 90 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 81 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 46 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 63 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 97 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 76 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 70 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 45 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 69 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 63 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 70 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 54 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 MALE DOUGLAS No 84 MALE DOUGLAS Yes 78 MALE DOUGLAS Yes 58 FEMALE DOUGLAS Unk 56 MALE DOUGLAS Yes 48 FEMALE EARLY Yes 58 MALE EARLY Unk 65 MALE EARLY Yes 54 MALE EARLY Unk 63 FEMALE EARLY Unk 56 MALE EFFINGHAM Yes 77 FEMALE FAYETTE Yes 85 FEMALE FAYETTE Unk 79 MALE FAYETTE Yes 83 MALE FAYETTE Yes 75 FEMALE FLOYD Yes 65 FEMALE FLOYD Yes 80 MALE FLOYD Yes 75 MALE FLOYD Yes 62 MALE FLOYD Yes 60 MALE FORSYTH Unk 87 MALE FORSYTH Unk 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 59 MALE FULTON Yes 63 MALE FULTON Yes 81 MALE FULTON Yes 89 MALE FULTON Yes 90 FEMALE FULTON Unk 86 FEMALE FULTON Yes 75 FEMALE FULTON Yes 85 MALE FULTON Yes 84 FEMALE FULTON No 75 MALE FULTON Unk 89 FEMALE FULTON Yes 94 FEMALE FULTON Unk 77 MALE FULTON Yes 87 FEMALE FULTON Unk 90 FEMALE FULTON Unk 96 MALE FULTON Yes 88 FEMALE FULTON Unk 84 MALE FULTON Yes 97 FEMALE FULTON Yes 88 MALE FULTON Yes 36 FEMALE FULTON Unk 80 FEMALE FULTON Yes 66 MALE FULTON Unk 73 MALE FULTON Unk 93 FEMALE FULTON Unk 31 MALE FULTON No 53 MALE FULTON Unk 91 MALE FULTON Yes 73 MALE FULTON Unk 77 FEMALE FULTON Yes 78 MALE FULTON Yes 73 FEMALE FULTON Yes 85 MALE FULTON Unk 78 MALE FULTON Yes 82 MALE FULTON Yes 50 FEMALE FULTON No 90 FEMALE FULTON Unk 33 MALE FULTON Unk 66 FEMALE FULTON Unk 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 68 FEMALE FULTON Yes 58 MALE FULTON Yes 69 MALE FULTON Yes 68 MALE FULTON Yes 64 MALE FULTON Yes 62 MALE FULTON Yes 62 MALE FULTON Yes 70 FEMALE GORDON Yes 78 MALE GORDON Yes 69 MALE GORDON Yes 100 FEMALE GREENE Unk 80 MALE GWINNETT Yes 85 MALE GWINNETT Yes 73 MALE GWINNETT Unk 66 MALE GWINNETT Yes 44 MALE GWINNETT Yes 81 MALE GWINNETT No 74 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 81 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 94 MALE GWINNETT Yes 81 MALE GWINNETT Unk 90 MALE GWINNETT Unk 69 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 74 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 70 MALE GWINNETT Yes 81 FEMALE GWINNETT Unk 85 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 63 MALE GWINNETT Yes 92 FEMALE HARRIS Yes 76 FEMALE HEARD Yes 73 MALE HENRY Unk 80 MALE HENRY Yes 63 FEMALE HENRY Unk 75 MALE HOUSTON Yes 64 MALE HOUSTON Yes 90 MALE HOUSTON Yes 74 FEMALE HOUSTON Yes 84 MALE HOUSTON Yes 64 MALE HOUSTON Yes 85 MALE HOUSTON Unk 53 FEMALE JACKSON Unk 50 FEMALE JEFFERSON Yes 93 MALE JENKINS Yes 67 MALE JOHNSON Unk 83 MALE LAURENS Yes 27 FEMALE LEE No 70 FEMALE LEE No 55 FEMALE LEE Yes 63 MALE LEE Yes 49 MALE LEE Yes 64 MALE LEE Yes 54 MALE LEE Yes 67 MALE LEE Yes 63 MALE LEE Yes 81 FEMALE LEE Yes 49 FEMALE LEE Yes 57 MALE LEE Unk 34 FEMALE LEE Unk 58 MALE LEE Yes 64 FEMALE LEE Yes 66 MALE LOWNDES Yes 71 MALE MADISON Yes 45 MALE MCDUFFIE Unk 73 FEMALE MCDUFFIE Yes 68 MALE MITCHELL Unk 55 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk 89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 85 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 90 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk 81 MALE MITCHELL Yes 81 MALE MITCHELL Unk 73 MALE MITCHELL Unk 97 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 88 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 72 MALE MITCHELL Yes 61 FEMALE MITCHELL Unk 54 MALE MITCHELL Unk 77 MALE MONROE Yes 85 MALE MUSCOGEE Unk 65 FEMALE MUSCOGEE Unk 73 MALE MUSCOGEE Yes 61 MALE NEWTON Yes 85 MALE NEWTON Yes 77 MALE NEWTON Yes 85 MALE OCONEE Unk 83 MALE OGLETHORPE Unk 73 MALE PAULDING Yes 74 MALE PAULDING Yes 57 FEMALE PEACH Yes 29 FEMALE PEACH Unk 70 MALE PICKENS Yes 76 FEMALE PICKENS Yes 67 FEMALE PIERCE Unk 83 MALE PIERCE Unk 78 FEMALE RANDOLPH Unk 62 FEMALE RANDOLPH Unk 69 MALE RANDOLPH Yes 78 FEMALE RANDOLPH Unk 66 MALE RANDOLPH Unk 81 FEMALE RICHMOND Unk 62 MALE RICHMOND Yes 83 MALE RICHMOND Yes 72 FEMALE RICHMOND Yes 44 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 57 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 61 MALE SCHLEY Unk 81 FEMALE SPALDING Unk 73 MALE SPALDING Yes 50 MALE SPALDING Unk 85 MALE SPALDING Yes 72 MALE SUMTER Yes 73 MALE SUMTER Yes 63 MALE SUMTER Yes 66 MALE SUMTER Unk 88 MALE SUMTER Yes 85 MALE SUMTER Unk 68 FEMALE SUMTER Unk 71 FEMALE SUMTER Yes 65 MALE SUMTER Yes 74 MALE TALBOT Yes 60 FEMALE TAYLOR Yes 83 FEMALE TAYLOR Yes 77 MALE TERRELL Unk 68 FEMALE TERRELL Yes 81 MALE TERRELL Yes 73 FEMALE TERRELL Unk 75 MALE TERRELL Yes 79 MALE TERRELL Unk 58 MALE TERRELL Yes 78 MALE TERRELL Yes 88 FEMALE TERRELL Unk 77 MALE TERRELL Yes 87 FEMALE THOMAS Yes 59 MALE THOMAS Yes 82 MALE THOMAS Yes 62 FEMALE TIFT Yes 77 MALE TOOMBS Yes 37 FEMALE TROUP Yes 61 FEMALE TROUP Yes 66 FEMALE TROUP Yes 79 MALE UNION Yes 53 MALE UNKNOWN Unk 78 MALE UNKNOWN Yes 66 MALE UNKNOWN Unk 82 MALE UNKNOWN Yes 84 FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk 75 MALE WALTON Unk 74 MALE WALTON Unk 44 MALE WARE Yes 62 FEMALE WARE Yes 75 MALE WARE Yes 82 FEMALE WARE Unk 78 MALE WHITFIELD Yes 81 MALE WHITFIELD Yes 93 MALE WHITFIELD Yes 63 MALE WILKINSON Yes 77 MALE WORTH Yes 75 MALE WORTH Yes 60 MALE WORTH Yes 48 MALE WORTH Yes

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.