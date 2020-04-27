Georgia now has 23,773 COVID-19 cases, 942 deaths

Georgia now has 23,773 COVID-19 cases, 942 deathsTransmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots. Photo by CDC/ Hannah A Bullock; Azaibi Tamin, obtained via the Centers for Disease Control.
DeKalb County, GA – The state of Georgia reports there are now 23,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and 942 deaths.
The number of cases increased by 1,626 over the weekend and the number of deaths increased by 50.
Businesses in the state began reopening on Friday. Theaters, private social clubs, and restaurant dine-in services are allowed to reopen on today, April 27. Gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, estheticians, their respective schools, and massage therapists were allowed to reopen on Friday, April 24, 2020. Any spikes in cases related to the reopening likely won’t be seen in the data until a week to two weeks from now.
On Sunday, April 26, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the launch of a mobile COVID-19 testing initiative to set up drive-thru sites in communities without access to testing.
“Serving Augusta, Milledgeville, Tifton, and the surrounding regions, this mobile unit will be a game-changing step in our efforts to ensure access to COVID-19 across Georgia,” Kemp said in a press release. “Increased testing is critical as we continue the measured process of safely reopening parts of our state, and I am grateful to our many partners with Walmart, eTrueNorth, and in these communities which provided support to get this operation online.”
This information is provided by the state Department of Public Health and is presumed to be accurate.
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases:
|No. Cases (%)
|Total
|23773 (100%)
|Hospitalized
|4433 (18.65%)
|Deaths
|942 (3.96%)
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|2593
|95
|Dekalb
|1821
|36
|Gwinnett
|1520
|50
|Dougherty
|1474
|108
|Cobb
|1452
|75
|Hall
|1039
|11
|Clayton
|643
|21
|Henry
|455
|10
|Cherokee
|376
|10
|Richmond
|369
|14
|Sumter
|361
|23
|Carroll
|329
|12
|Lee
|302
|18
|Mitchell
|293
|26
|Bartow
|288
|28
|Douglas
|281
|10
|Muscogee
|280
|4
|Forsyth
|260
|8
|Bibb
|252
|7
|Houston
|211
|13
|Chatham
|206
|7
|Upson
|200
|15
|Early
|199
|15
|Spalding
|192
|8
|Coweta
|188
|4
|Baldwin
|181
|6
|Habersham
|175
|3
|Colquitt
|169
|6
|Newton
|167
|6
|Fayette
|165
|8
|Terrell
|165
|17
|Rockdale
|163
|6
|Paulding
|161
|7
|Thomas
|159
|16
|Randolph
|156
|19
|Crisp
|155
|2
|Columbia
|145
|2
|Worth
|142
|9
|Lowndes
|136
|4
|Floyd
|133
|11
|Troup
|132
|4
|Clarke
|127
|13
|Butts
|126
|3
|Dooly
|113
|7
|Ware
|110
|8
|Barrow
|109
|4
|Coffee
|109
|4
|Tift
|100
|4
|Walton
|97
|3
|Calhoun
|85
|3
|Gordon
|81
|12
|Burke
|77
|3
|Jackson
|75
|1
|Stephens
|71
|1
|Macon
|70
|3
|Wilcox
|69
|7
|Whitfield
|67
|4
|Turner
|64
|8
|Decatur
|62
|1
|Walker
|59
|0
|Appling
|56
|5
|Harris
|56
|2
|Oconee
|56
|0
|Pierce
|54
|2
|Greene
|53
|1
|Laurens
|52
|1
|Dawson
|51
|1
|Glynn
|51
|1
|Grady
|51
|3
|Brooks
|49
|6
|Meriwether
|49
|0
|Bryan
|48
|2
|Oglethorpe
|48
|3
|Gilmer
|47
|0
|Catoosa
|46
|0
|Polk
|46
|0
|Mcduffie
|43
|4
|White
|41
|0
|Marion
|39
|1
|Pike
|39
|2
|Peach
|38
|2
|Johnson
|36
|2
|Liberty
|35
|0
|Bulloch
|34
|2
|Effingham
|34
|1
|Washington
|34
|1
|Lamar
|33
|0
|Union
|32
|2
|Putnam
|31
|5
|Wilkinson
|31
|2
|Lumpkin
|30
|1
|Miller
|29
|0
|Camden
|28
|1
|Seminole
|28
|2
|Toombs
|28
|3
|Haralson
|27
|1
|Jones
|26
|0
|Ben Hill
|24
|0
|Morgan
|24
|0
|Murray
|24
|0
|Telfair
|24
|0
|Dodge
|23
|0
|Fannin
|23
|0
|Wilkes
|23
|0
|Madison
|22
|1
|Monroe
|22
|1
|Bacon
|21
|1
|Brantley
|21
|2
|Pickens
|21
|2
|Talbot
|21
|1
|Baker
|20
|2
|Clay
|20
|2
|Jasper
|20
|0
|Pulaski
|20
|1
|Towns
|20
|0
|Elbert
|19
|0
|Emanuel
|19
|0
|Hancock
|18
|0
|Banks
|17
|0
|Cook
|17
|1
|Dade
|17
|1
|Franklin
|17
|0
|Stewart
|17
|0
|Jenkins
|16
|1
|Schley
|16
|1
|Taylor
|16
|2
|Berrien
|15
|0
|Irwin
|15
|1
|Crawford
|14
|0
|Jefferson
|14
|1
|Screven
|14
|1
|Chattooga
|13
|1
|Jeff Davis
|13
|1
|Warren
|12
|0
|Wayne
|11
|0
|Heard
|10
|1
|Lincoln
|10
|0
|Bleckley
|9
|0
|Chattahoochee
|9
|0
|Hart
|9
|0
|Rabun
|9
|0
|Webster
|9
|2
|Candler
|8
|0
|Lanier
|8
|1
|Atkinson
|7
|0
|Charlton
|7
|0
|Clinch
|7
|0
|Tattnall
|7
|0
|Twiggs
|7
|0
|Echols
|5
|0
|Evans
|4
|0
|Mcintosh
|4
|0
|Long
|3
|0
|Quitman
|3
|1
|Wheeler
|3
|0
|Montgomery
|2
|0
|Treutlen
|2
|0
|Unknown
|633
|1
|Non-Georgia Resident
|1027
|10
|*Based on patient county of residence when known
|COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type:
|No. Pos. Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|22342
|117758
|Gphl
|1431
|9411
COVID-19 Cases in Georgia by Race and Ethnicity
|Race
|Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|Black Or African American
|Hispanic/Latino
|116
|4
|Black Or African American
|Non-Hispanic/Latino
|6491
|471
|Black Or African American
|Unknown
|1783
|12
|White
|Hispanic/Latino
|807
|18
|White
|Non-Hispanic/Latino
|4674
|373
|White
|Unknown
|991
|8
|American Indian/Native American
|Hispanic/Latino
|6
|0
|American Indian/Native American
|Non-Hispanic/Latino
|16
|1
|American Indian/Native American
|Unknown
|4
|0
|Asian
|Hispanic/Latino
|9
|0
|Asian
|Non-Hispanic/Latino
|255
|16
|Asian
|Unknown
|59
|0
|Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|Hispanic/Latino
|0
|0
|Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|Non-Hispanic/Latino
|4
|0
|Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|Unknown
|1
|0
|Other
|Hispanic/Latino
|626
|10
|Other
|Non-Hispanic/Latino
|169
|2
|Other
|Unknown
|171
|0
|Unknown
|Hispanic/Latino
|189
|1
|Unknown
|Non-Hispanic/Latino
|274
|4
|Unknown
|Unknown
|7128
|22
The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.
According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline:(844) 442-2681.”
Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:
– Fever
– Cough
– Shortness of breath
The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:
– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
– New confusion or inability to arouse
– Bluish lips or face
Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:
– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
– Stay home when you are sick.
– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.
– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.
