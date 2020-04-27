Georgia now has 23,773 COVID-19 cases, 942 deaths

Share









DeKalb County, GA – The state of Georgia reports there are now 23,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and 942 deaths.

The number of cases increased by 1,626 over the weekend and the number of deaths increased by 50.

Businesses in the state began reopening on Friday. Theaters, private social clubs, and restaurant dine-in services are allowed to reopen on today, April 27. Gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, estheticians, their respective schools, and massage therapists were allowed to reopen on Friday, April 24, 2020. Any spikes in cases related to the reopening likely won’t be seen in the data until a week to two weeks from now.

On Sunday, April 26, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the launch of a mobile COVID-19 testing initiative to set up drive-thru sites in communities without access to testing.

“Serving Augusta, Milledgeville, Tifton, and the surrounding regions, this mobile unit will be a game-changing step in our efforts to ensure access to COVID-19 across Georgia,” Kemp said in a press release. “Increased testing is critical as we continue the measured process of safely reopening parts of our state, and I am grateful to our many partners with Walmart, eTrueNorth, and in these communities which provided support to get this operation online.”

This information is provided by the state Department of Public Health and is presumed to be accurate.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%) Total 23773 (100%) Hospitalized 4433 (18.65%) Deaths 942 (3.96%) COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 2593 95 Dekalb 1821 36 Gwinnett 1520 50 Dougherty 1474 108 Cobb 1452 75 Hall 1039 11 Clayton 643 21 Henry 455 10 Cherokee 376 10 Richmond 369 14 Sumter 361 23 Carroll 329 12 Lee 302 18 Mitchell 293 26 Bartow 288 28 Douglas 281 10 Muscogee 280 4 Forsyth 260 8 Bibb 252 7 Houston 211 13 Chatham 206 7 Upson 200 15 Early 199 15 Spalding 192 8 Coweta 188 4 Baldwin 181 6 Habersham 175 3 Colquitt 169 6 Newton 167 6 Fayette 165 8 Terrell 165 17 Rockdale 163 6 Paulding 161 7 Thomas 159 16 Randolph 156 19 Crisp 155 2 Columbia 145 2 Worth 142 9 Lowndes 136 4 Floyd 133 11 Troup 132 4 Clarke 127 13 Butts 126 3 Dooly 113 7 Ware 110 8 Barrow 109 4 Coffee 109 4 Tift 100 4 Walton 97 3 Calhoun 85 3 Gordon 81 12 Burke 77 3 Jackson 75 1 Stephens 71 1 Macon 70 3 Wilcox 69 7 Whitfield 67 4 Turner 64 8 Decatur 62 1 Walker 59 0 Appling 56 5 Harris 56 2 Oconee 56 0 Pierce 54 2 Greene 53 1 Laurens 52 1 Dawson 51 1 Glynn 51 1 Grady 51 3 Brooks 49 6 Meriwether 49 0 Bryan 48 2 Oglethorpe 48 3 Gilmer 47 0 Catoosa 46 0 Polk 46 0 Mcduffie 43 4 White 41 0 Marion 39 1 Pike 39 2 Peach 38 2 Johnson 36 2 Liberty 35 0 Bulloch 34 2 Effingham 34 1 Washington 34 1 Lamar 33 0 Union 32 2 Putnam 31 5 Wilkinson 31 2 Lumpkin 30 1 Miller 29 0 Camden 28 1 Seminole 28 2 Toombs 28 3 Haralson 27 1 Jones 26 0 Ben Hill 24 0 Morgan 24 0 Murray 24 0 Telfair 24 0 Dodge 23 0 Fannin 23 0 Wilkes 23 0 Madison 22 1 Monroe 22 1 Bacon 21 1 Brantley 21 2 Pickens 21 2 Talbot 21 1 Baker 20 2 Clay 20 2 Jasper 20 0 Pulaski 20 1 Towns 20 0 Elbert 19 0 Emanuel 19 0 Hancock 18 0 Banks 17 0 Cook 17 1 Dade 17 1 Franklin 17 0 Stewart 17 0 Jenkins 16 1 Schley 16 1 Taylor 16 2 Berrien 15 0 Irwin 15 1 Crawford 14 0 Jefferson 14 1 Screven 14 1 Chattooga 13 1 Jeff Davis 13 1 Warren 12 0 Wayne 11 0 Heard 10 1 Lincoln 10 0 Bleckley 9 0 Chattahoochee 9 0 Hart 9 0 Rabun 9 0 Webster 9 2 Candler 8 0 Lanier 8 1 Atkinson 7 0 Charlton 7 0 Clinch 7 0 Tattnall 7 0 Twiggs 7 0 Echols 5 0 Evans 4 0 Mcintosh 4 0 Long 3 0 Quitman 3 1 Wheeler 3 0 Montgomery 2 0 Treutlen 2 0 Unknown 633 1 Non-Georgia Resident 1027 10 *Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 22342 117758 Gphl 1431 9411 COVID-19 Cases in Georgia by Race and Ethnicity Race Ethnicity Cases Deaths Black Or African American Hispanic/Latino 116 4 Black Or African American Non-Hispanic/Latino 6491 471 Black Or African American Unknown 1783 12 White Hispanic/Latino 807 18 White Non-Hispanic/Latino 4674 373 White Unknown 991 8 American Indian/Native American Hispanic/Latino 6 0 American Indian/Native American Non-Hispanic/Latino 16 1 American Indian/Native American Unknown 4 0 Asian Hispanic/Latino 9 0 Asian Non-Hispanic/Latino 255 16 Asian Unknown 59 0 Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Hispanic/Latino 0 0 Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Non-Hispanic/Latino 4 0 Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Unknown 1 0 Other Hispanic/Latino 626 10 Other Non-Hispanic/Latino 169 2 Other Unknown 171 0 Unknown Hispanic/Latino 189 1 Unknown Non-Hispanic/Latino 274 4 Unknown Unknown 7128 22

The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline. According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline:(844) 442-2681.”

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

