Georgia now has 4,748 COVID-19 cases; five deaths recorded in DeKalb County

Georgia now has 4,748 COVID-19 cases; five deaths recorded in DeKalb County

Dan Whisenhunt Apr 1, 2020
This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name. Public domain image obtained via https://www.niaid.nih.gov/news-events/novel-coronavirus-sarscov2-images
Atlanta, GA – There are now 4,748 COVID-19 cases in Georgia.

According to the state Department of Public Health 154 people have died. There are now 1,013 hospitalizations.

In DeKalb County, there are now five deaths and 373 recorded cases.

The number of COVID-19 cases is likely far higher due to limited testing for the virus.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%)
Total 4748 (100%)
Hospitalized 1013(21.34%)
Deaths 154 (3.24%)
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 638 20
Dougherty 490 29
Dekalb 373 5
Cobb 304 15
Gwinnett 257 6
Bartow 147 4
Carroll 133 2
Clayton 128 5
Henry 95 2
Lee 94 7
Cherokee 85 4
Hall 71 0
Floyd 70 2
Douglas 56 2
Clarke 54 7
Forsyth 50 1
Fayette 48 4
Rockdale 47 2
Terrell 46 2
Houston 44 5
Coweta 42 2
Richmond 41 0
Chatham 39 2
Mitchell 39 1
Sumter 38 3
Early 34 1
Newton 34 0
Paulding 33 0
Tift 28 0
Worth 28 1
Columbia 24 0
Lowndes 24 1
Bibb 23 1
Muscogee 22 0
Colquitt 21 1
Barrow 20 2
Crisp 19 0
Glynn 19 0
Troup 19 1
Gordon 18 1
Oconee 17 0
Spalding 17 1
Polk 16 0
Laurens 14 0
Thomas 14 0
Whitfield 14 1
Walton 13 0
Ware 12 2
Dawson 11 0
Calhoun 10 1
Dooly 10 0
Jackson 10 0
Bryan 9 1
Coffee 9 0
Burke 8 0
Butts 8 0
Decatur 8 0
Greene 8 0
Baldwin 7 1
Liberty 7 0
Lumpkin 7 0
Meriwether 7 0
Peach 7 1
Pickens 7 1
Pierce 7 0
Bacon 6 0
Fannin 6 0
Haralson 6 0
Monroe 6 0
Upson 6 0
Camden 5 0
Clay 5 0
Effingham 5 0
Franklin 5 0
Irwin 5 0
Murray 5 0
Seminole 5 0
Stephens 5 0
Turner 5 0
Baker 4 1
Catoosa 4 0
Jones 4 0
Lamar 4 0
Lincoln 4 0
Miller 4 0
Pulaski 4 0
Randolph 4 0
Schley 4 0
Warren 4 0
Washington 4 0
Banks 3 0
Ben Hill 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Dodge 3 0
Harris 3 0
Hart 3 0
Macon 3 0
Madison 3 1
Mcduffie 3 0
Toombs 3 0
White 3 0
Berrien 2 0
Brooks 2 0
Bulloch 2 0
Chattahoochee 2 0
Grady 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Heard 2 1
Jasper 2 0
Jefferson 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Pike 2 0
Rabun 2 0
Screven 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Walker 2 0
Wilkes 2 0
Appling 1 0
Bleckley 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Clinch 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 0
Emanuel 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Jenkins 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Lanier 1 0
Long 1 0
Mcintosh 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 0
Putnam 1 0
Stewart 1 0
Talbot 1 0
Union 1 0
Webster 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Wilcox 1 0
Wilkinson 1 0
Unknown 485 1
*Based on patient county of residence when known
COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 4388 18228
Gphl 360 2100
COVID-19 Deaths in Georgia

Age Gender County Underlying
95 MALE BAKER Unk
53 MALE BALDWIN Yes
66 MALE BARROW Yes
91 FEMALE BARROW Yes
85 MALE BARTOW Unk
90 MALE BARTOW Yes
85 MALE BARTOW Yes
69 MALE BARTOW Yes
96 FEMALE BIBB Yes
65 MALE BRYAN Unk
FEMALE CALHOUN Unk
MALE CARROLL Unk
71 FEMALE CARROLL Unk
83 MALE CHATHAM Yes
84 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes
67 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
94 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
89 FEMALE CLARKE No
78 FEMALE CLARKE Yes
79 MALE CLARKE Yes
60 MALE CLARKE Yes
78 FEMALE CLARKE Unk
79 MALE CLARKE Yes
68 MALE CLARKE Unk
82 MALE CLAYTON Yes
47 MALE CLAYTON Yes
69 MALE CLAYTON Yes
83 FEMALE CLAYTON Yes
67 MALE CLAYTON Unk
68 MALE COBB Yes
67 MALE COBB No
63 FEMALE COBB Yes
MALE COBB Unk
85 FEMALE COBB Yes
56 MALE COBB No
77 MALE COBB Yes
67 MALE COBB Yes
67 FEMALE COBB Yes
82 MALE COBB Yes
33 MALE COBB Unk
82 MALE COBB Unk
86 MALE COBB Unk
75 MALE COBB Yes
71 MALE COBB Yes
83 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk
77 MALE COWETA Yes
42 FEMALE COWETA Yes
91 FEMALE DEKALB Unk
31 MALE DEKALB Yes
91 MALE DEKALB Yes
65 FEMALE DEKALB Yes
FEMALE DEKALB Yes
79 DOUGHERTY Unk
61 DOUGHERTY Unk
75 DOUGHERTY Unk
76 DOUGHERTY Unk
69 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
67 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
42 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
43 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
34 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
60 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
53 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
48 DOUGHERTY Unk
82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
45 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
77 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
65 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
71 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
68 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
DOUGLAS Unk
66 MALE DOUGLAS No
48 FEMALE EARLY Yes
79 MALE FAYETTE Yes
51 FEMALE FAYETTE No
77 FEMALE FAYETTE Yes
83 MALE FAYETTE Yes
75 MALE FLOYD Yes
65 FEMALE FLOYD Yes
87 MALE FORSYTH Unk
85 MALE FULTON Unk
62 MALE FULTON Yes
MALE FULTON Yes
FEMALE FULTON Unk
68 MALE FULTON Yes
58 MALE FULTON Yes
68 FEMALE FULTON Yes
62 MALE FULTON Yes
90 FEMALE FULTON Unk
70 FEMALE FULTON Yes
66 FEMALE FULTON Unk
70 FEMALE FULTON Yes
33 MALE FULTON Unk
89 MALE FULTON Yes
59 MALE FULTON Yes
63 MALE FULTON Yes
81 MALE FULTON Yes
78 MALE FULTON Yes
78 MALE FULTON Unk
82 MALE FULTON Unk
78 MALE GORDON Yes
66 MALE GWINNETT Unk
69 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
85 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
80 MALE GWINNETT Unk
85 MALE GWINNETT Yes
75 MALE GWINNETT Unk
76 FEMALE HEARD Unk
80 MALE HENRY Yes
73 MALE HENRY Unk
75 MALE HOUSTON Yes
90 MALE HOUSTON Yes
84 MALE HOUSTON Yes
64 MALE HOUSTON Yes
85 MALE HOUSTON Unk
49 MALE LEE Yes
58 MALE LEE Yes
54 MALE LEE Yes
FEMALE LEE Unk
55 FEMALE LEE Yes
64 FEMALE LEE Yes
68 FEMALE LEE Yes
66 MALE LOWNDES Yes
71 MALE MADISON Yes
89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes
29 FEMALE PEACH Unk
76 FEMALE PICKENS Yes
44 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes
57 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes
73 MALE SPALDING Yes
73 MALE SUMTER Yes
63 MALE SUMTER Yes
73 MALE SUMTER Yes
73 FEMALE TERRELL Unk
75 MALE TERRELL Yes
61 FEMALE TROUP Yes
MALE UNKNOWN Unk
82 FEMALE WARE Unk
44 MALE WARE Unk
93 MALE WHITFIELD Yes
48 MALE WORTH Unk

 

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

