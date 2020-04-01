Georgia now has 4,748 COVID-19 cases; five deaths recorded in DeKalb County

Georgia now has 4,748 COVID-19 cases; five deaths recorded in DeKalb CountyThis transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name. Public domain image obtained via https://www.niaid.nih.gov/news-events/novel-coronavirus-sarscov2-images
Atlanta, GA – There are now 4,748 COVID-19 cases in Georgia.
According to the state Department of Public Health 154 people have died. There are now 1,013 hospitalizations.
In DeKalb County, there are now five deaths and 373 recorded cases.
The number of COVID-19 cases is likely far higher due to limited testing for the virus.
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases:
|No. Cases (%)
|Total
|4748 (100%)
|Hospitalized
|1013(21.34%)
|Deaths
|154 (3.24%)
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|638
|20
|Dougherty
|490
|29
|Dekalb
|373
|5
|Cobb
|304
|15
|Gwinnett
|257
|6
|Bartow
|147
|4
|Carroll
|133
|2
|Clayton
|128
|5
|Henry
|95
|2
|Lee
|94
|7
|Cherokee
|85
|4
|Hall
|71
|0
|Floyd
|70
|2
|Douglas
|56
|2
|Clarke
|54
|7
|Forsyth
|50
|1
|Fayette
|48
|4
|Rockdale
|47
|2
|Terrell
|46
|2
|Houston
|44
|5
|Coweta
|42
|2
|Richmond
|41
|0
|Chatham
|39
|2
|Mitchell
|39
|1
|Sumter
|38
|3
|Early
|34
|1
|Newton
|34
|0
|Paulding
|33
|0
|Tift
|28
|0
|Worth
|28
|1
|Columbia
|24
|0
|Lowndes
|24
|1
|Bibb
|23
|1
|Muscogee
|22
|0
|Colquitt
|21
|1
|Barrow
|20
|2
|Crisp
|19
|0
|Glynn
|19
|0
|Troup
|19
|1
|Gordon
|18
|1
|Oconee
|17
|0
|Spalding
|17
|1
|Polk
|16
|0
|Laurens
|14
|0
|Thomas
|14
|0
|Whitfield
|14
|1
|Walton
|13
|0
|Ware
|12
|2
|Dawson
|11
|0
|Calhoun
|10
|1
|Dooly
|10
|0
|Jackson
|10
|0
|Bryan
|9
|1
|Coffee
|9
|0
|Burke
|8
|0
|Butts
|8
|0
|Decatur
|8
|0
|Greene
|8
|0
|Baldwin
|7
|1
|Liberty
|7
|0
|Lumpkin
|7
|0
|Meriwether
|7
|0
|Peach
|7
|1
|Pickens
|7
|1
|Pierce
|7
|0
|Bacon
|6
|0
|Fannin
|6
|0
|Haralson
|6
|0
|Monroe
|6
|0
|Upson
|6
|0
|Camden
|5
|0
|Clay
|5
|0
|Effingham
|5
|0
|Franklin
|5
|0
|Irwin
|5
|0
|Murray
|5
|0
|Seminole
|5
|0
|Stephens
|5
|0
|Turner
|5
|0
|Baker
|4
|1
|Catoosa
|4
|0
|Jones
|4
|0
|Lamar
|4
|0
|Lincoln
|4
|0
|Miller
|4
|0
|Pulaski
|4
|0
|Randolph
|4
|0
|Schley
|4
|0
|Warren
|4
|0
|Washington
|4
|0
|Banks
|3
|0
|Ben Hill
|3
|0
|Chattooga
|3
|0
|Dodge
|3
|0
|Harris
|3
|0
|Hart
|3
|0
|Macon
|3
|0
|Madison
|3
|1
|Mcduffie
|3
|0
|Toombs
|3
|0
|White
|3
|0
|Berrien
|2
|0
|Brooks
|2
|0
|Bulloch
|2
|0
|Chattahoochee
|2
|0
|Grady
|2
|0
|Habersham
|2
|0
|Heard
|2
|1
|Jasper
|2
|0
|Jefferson
|2
|0
|Morgan
|2
|0
|Pike
|2
|0
|Rabun
|2
|0
|Screven
|2
|0
|Tattnall
|2
|0
|Taylor
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Walker
|2
|0
|Wilkes
|2
|0
|Appling
|1
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Candler
|1
|0
|Charlton
|1
|0
|Clinch
|1
|0
|Cook
|1
|0
|Dade
|1
|0
|Emanuel
|1
|0
|Gilmer
|1
|0
|Jenkins
|1
|0
|Johnson
|1
|0
|Lanier
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Mcintosh
|1
|0
|Oglethorpe
|1
|0
|Putnam
|1
|0
|Stewart
|1
|0
|Talbot
|1
|0
|Union
|1
|0
|Webster
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|Wilcox
|1
|0
|Wilkinson
|1
|0
|Unknown
|485
|1
|*Based on patient county of residence when known
|COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type:
|No. Pos. Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|4388
|18228
|Gphl
|360
|2100
|Age
|Gender
|County
|Underlying
|95
|MALE
|BAKER
|Unk
|53
|MALE
|BALDWIN
|Yes
|66
|MALE
|BARROW
|Yes
|91
|FEMALE
|BARROW
|Yes
|85
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Unk
|90
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Yes
|85
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Yes
|69
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Yes
|96
|FEMALE
|BIBB
|Yes
|65
|MALE
|BRYAN
|Unk
|FEMALE
|CALHOUN
|Unk
|MALE
|CARROLL
|Unk
|71
|FEMALE
|CARROLL
|Unk
|83
|MALE
|CHATHAM
|Yes
|84
|FEMALE
|CHATHAM
|Yes
|67
|FEMALE
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|94
|FEMALE
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|78
|FEMALE
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|78
|FEMALE
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|89
|FEMALE
|CLARKE
|No
|78
|FEMALE
|CLARKE
|Yes
|79
|MALE
|CLARKE
|Yes
|60
|MALE
|CLARKE
|Yes
|78
|FEMALE
|CLARKE
|Unk
|79
|MALE
|CLARKE
|Yes
|68
|MALE
|CLARKE
|Unk
|82
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|47
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|69
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|83
|FEMALE
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|67
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Unk
|68
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|67
|MALE
|COBB
|No
|63
|FEMALE
|COBB
|Yes
|MALE
|COBB
|Unk
|85
|FEMALE
|COBB
|Yes
|56
|MALE
|COBB
|No
|77
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|67
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|67
|FEMALE
|COBB
|Yes
|82
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|33
|MALE
|COBB
|Unk
|82
|MALE
|COBB
|Unk
|86
|MALE
|COBB
|Unk
|75
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|71
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|83
|FEMALE
|COLQUITT
|Unk
|77
|MALE
|COWETA
|Yes
|42
|FEMALE
|COWETA
|Yes
|91
|FEMALE
|DEKALB
|Unk
|31
|MALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|91
|MALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|65
|FEMALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|FEMALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|79
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|61
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|75
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|76
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|69
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|67
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|42
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|66
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|78
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|43
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|79
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|34
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|60
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|53
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|48
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|82
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|45
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|66
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|61
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|65
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|84
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|87
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|77
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|85
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|65
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|71
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|68
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|92
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|DOUGLAS
|Unk
|66
|MALE
|DOUGLAS
|No
|48
|FEMALE
|EARLY
|Yes
|79
|MALE
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|51
|FEMALE
|FAYETTE
|No
|77
|FEMALE
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|83
|MALE
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|FLOYD
|Yes
|65
|FEMALE
|FLOYD
|Yes
|87
|MALE
|FORSYTH
|Unk
|85
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|62
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|68
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|58
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|68
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|62
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|90
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|70
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|66
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|70
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|33
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|89
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|59
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|63
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|81
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|78
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|78
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|82
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|78
|MALE
|GORDON
|Yes
|66
|MALE
|GWINNETT
|Unk
|69
|FEMALE
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|85
|FEMALE
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|80
|MALE
|GWINNETT
|Unk
|85
|MALE
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|GWINNETT
|Unk
|76
|FEMALE
|HEARD
|Unk
|80
|MALE
|HENRY
|Yes
|73
|MALE
|HENRY
|Unk
|75
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Yes
|90
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Yes
|84
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Yes
|64
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Yes
|85
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Unk
|49
|MALE
|LEE
|Yes
|58
|MALE
|LEE
|Yes
|54
|MALE
|LEE
|Yes
|FEMALE
|LEE
|Unk
|55
|FEMALE
|LEE
|Yes
|64
|FEMALE
|LEE
|Yes
|68
|FEMALE
|LEE
|Yes
|66
|MALE
|LOWNDES
|Yes
|71
|MALE
|MADISON
|Yes
|89
|FEMALE
|MITCHELL
|Yes
|29
|FEMALE
|PEACH
|Unk
|76
|FEMALE
|PICKENS
|Yes
|44
|FEMALE
|ROCKDALE
|Yes
|57
|FEMALE
|ROCKDALE
|Yes
|73
|MALE
|SPALDING
|Yes
|73
|MALE
|SUMTER
|Yes
|63
|MALE
|SUMTER
|Yes
|73
|MALE
|SUMTER
|Yes
|73
|FEMALE
|TERRELL
|Unk
|75
|MALE
|TERRELL
|Yes
|61
|FEMALE
|TROUP
|Yes
|MALE
|UNKNOWN
|Unk
|82
|FEMALE
|WARE
|Unk
|44
|MALE
|WARE
|Unk
|93
|MALE
|WHITFIELD
|Yes
|48
|MALE
|WORTH
|Unk
Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:
– Fever
– Cough
– Shortness of breath
The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:
– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
– New confusion or inability to arouse
– Bluish lips or face
Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:
– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
– Stay home when you are sick.
– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.
– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.
Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.