Georgia now has 4,748 COVID-19 cases; five deaths recorded in DeKalb County

Atlanta, GA – There are now 4,748 COVID-19 cases in Georgia.

According to the state Department of Public Health 154 people have died. There are now 1,013 hospitalizations.

In DeKalb County, there are now five deaths and 373 recorded cases.

The number of COVID-19 cases is likely far higher due to limited testing for the virus.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%) Total 4748 (100%) Hospitalized 1013(21.34%) Deaths 154 (3.24%) COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 638 20 Dougherty 490 29 Dekalb 373 5 Cobb 304 15 Gwinnett 257 6 Bartow 147 4 Carroll 133 2 Clayton 128 5 Henry 95 2 Lee 94 7 Cherokee 85 4 Hall 71 0 Floyd 70 2 Douglas 56 2 Clarke 54 7 Forsyth 50 1 Fayette 48 4 Rockdale 47 2 Terrell 46 2 Houston 44 5 Coweta 42 2 Richmond 41 0 Chatham 39 2 Mitchell 39 1 Sumter 38 3 Early 34 1 Newton 34 0 Paulding 33 0 Tift 28 0 Worth 28 1 Columbia 24 0 Lowndes 24 1 Bibb 23 1 Muscogee 22 0 Colquitt 21 1 Barrow 20 2 Crisp 19 0 Glynn 19 0 Troup 19 1 Gordon 18 1 Oconee 17 0 Spalding 17 1 Polk 16 0 Laurens 14 0 Thomas 14 0 Whitfield 14 1 Walton 13 0 Ware 12 2 Dawson 11 0 Calhoun 10 1 Dooly 10 0 Jackson 10 0 Bryan 9 1 Coffee 9 0 Burke 8 0 Butts 8 0 Decatur 8 0 Greene 8 0 Baldwin 7 1 Liberty 7 0 Lumpkin 7 0 Meriwether 7 0 Peach 7 1 Pickens 7 1 Pierce 7 0 Bacon 6 0 Fannin 6 0 Haralson 6 0 Monroe 6 0 Upson 6 0 Camden 5 0 Clay 5 0 Effingham 5 0 Franklin 5 0 Irwin 5 0 Murray 5 0 Seminole 5 0 Stephens 5 0 Turner 5 0 Baker 4 1 Catoosa 4 0 Jones 4 0 Lamar 4 0 Lincoln 4 0 Miller 4 0 Pulaski 4 0 Randolph 4 0 Schley 4 0 Warren 4 0 Washington 4 0 Banks 3 0 Ben Hill 3 0 Chattooga 3 0 Dodge 3 0 Harris 3 0 Hart 3 0 Macon 3 0 Madison 3 1 Mcduffie 3 0 Toombs 3 0 White 3 0 Berrien 2 0 Brooks 2 0 Bulloch 2 0 Chattahoochee 2 0 Grady 2 0 Habersham 2 0 Heard 2 1 Jasper 2 0 Jefferson 2 0 Morgan 2 0 Pike 2 0 Rabun 2 0 Screven 2 0 Tattnall 2 0 Taylor 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Walker 2 0 Wilkes 2 0 Appling 1 0 Bleckley 1 0 Candler 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Clinch 1 0 Cook 1 0 Dade 1 0 Emanuel 1 0 Gilmer 1 0 Jenkins 1 0 Johnson 1 0 Lanier 1 0 Long 1 0 Mcintosh 1 0 Oglethorpe 1 0 Putnam 1 0 Stewart 1 0 Talbot 1 0 Union 1 0 Webster 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Wilcox 1 0 Wilkinson 1 0 Unknown 485 1 *Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 4388 18228 Gphl 360 2100

Age Gender County Underlying 95 MALE BAKER Unk 53 MALE BALDWIN Yes 66 MALE BARROW Yes 91 FEMALE BARROW Yes 85 MALE BARTOW Unk 90 MALE BARTOW Yes 85 MALE BARTOW Yes 69 MALE BARTOW Yes 96 FEMALE BIBB Yes 65 MALE BRYAN Unk FEMALE CALHOUN Unk MALE CARROLL Unk 71 FEMALE CARROLL Unk 83 MALE CHATHAM Yes 84 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes 67 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 94 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 89 FEMALE CLARKE No 78 FEMALE CLARKE Yes 79 MALE CLARKE Yes 60 MALE CLARKE Yes 78 FEMALE CLARKE Unk 79 MALE CLARKE Yes 68 MALE CLARKE Unk 82 MALE CLAYTON Yes 47 MALE CLAYTON Yes 69 MALE CLAYTON Yes 83 FEMALE CLAYTON Yes 67 MALE CLAYTON Unk 68 MALE COBB Yes 67 MALE COBB No 63 FEMALE COBB Yes MALE COBB Unk 85 FEMALE COBB Yes 56 MALE COBB No 77 MALE COBB Yes 67 MALE COBB Yes 67 FEMALE COBB Yes 82 MALE COBB Yes 33 MALE COBB Unk 82 MALE COBB Unk 86 MALE COBB Unk 75 MALE COBB Yes 71 MALE COBB Yes 83 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk 77 MALE COWETA Yes 42 FEMALE COWETA Yes 91 FEMALE DEKALB Unk 31 MALE DEKALB Yes 91 MALE DEKALB Yes 65 FEMALE DEKALB Yes FEMALE DEKALB Yes 79 DOUGHERTY Unk 61 DOUGHERTY Unk 75 DOUGHERTY Unk 76 DOUGHERTY Unk 69 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 67 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 42 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 43 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 34 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 60 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 53 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 48 DOUGHERTY Unk 82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 45 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 77 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 65 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 71 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 68 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk DOUGLAS Unk 66 MALE DOUGLAS No 48 FEMALE EARLY Yes 79 MALE FAYETTE Yes 51 FEMALE FAYETTE No 77 FEMALE FAYETTE Yes 83 MALE FAYETTE Yes 75 MALE FLOYD Yes 65 FEMALE FLOYD Yes 87 MALE FORSYTH Unk 85 MALE FULTON Unk 62 MALE FULTON Yes MALE FULTON Yes FEMALE FULTON Unk 68 MALE FULTON Yes 58 MALE FULTON Yes 68 FEMALE FULTON Yes 62 MALE FULTON Yes 90 FEMALE FULTON Unk 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 66 FEMALE FULTON Unk 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 33 MALE FULTON Unk 89 MALE FULTON Yes 59 MALE FULTON Yes 63 MALE FULTON Yes 81 MALE FULTON Yes 78 MALE FULTON Yes 78 MALE FULTON Unk 82 MALE FULTON Unk 78 MALE GORDON Yes 66 MALE GWINNETT Unk 69 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 85 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 80 MALE GWINNETT Unk 85 MALE GWINNETT Yes 75 MALE GWINNETT Unk 76 FEMALE HEARD Unk 80 MALE HENRY Yes 73 MALE HENRY Unk 75 MALE HOUSTON Yes 90 MALE HOUSTON Yes 84 MALE HOUSTON Yes 64 MALE HOUSTON Yes 85 MALE HOUSTON Unk 49 MALE LEE Yes 58 MALE LEE Yes 54 MALE LEE Yes FEMALE LEE Unk 55 FEMALE LEE Yes 64 FEMALE LEE Yes 68 FEMALE LEE Yes 66 MALE LOWNDES Yes 71 MALE MADISON Yes 89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 29 FEMALE PEACH Unk 76 FEMALE PICKENS Yes 44 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 57 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 73 MALE SPALDING Yes 73 MALE SUMTER Yes 63 MALE SUMTER Yes 73 MALE SUMTER Yes 73 FEMALE TERRELL Unk 75 MALE TERRELL Yes 61 FEMALE TROUP Yes MALE UNKNOWN Unk 82 FEMALE WARE Unk 44 MALE WARE Unk 93 MALE WHITFIELD Yes 48 MALE WORTH Unk COVID-19 Deaths in Georgia

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

