Georgia now has more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths; 24,606 cases reported

Atlanta, GA – The state of Georgia on April 28 recorded 833 more COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours and 83 more deaths, bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,025.
The number of COVID-19 cases is now 24,606.
On April 28, the state overhauled its COVID-19 reporting website to provide additional information. The state reports that 140,020 tests have been administered and say there are now 1,086 COVID-19 related ICU admissions. Currently, there are 4,798 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
DeKalb County has 1,883 cases and 44 confirmed deaths.
Fulton County has 2,709 cases and 106 confirmed deaths.
The information is provided by the state Department of Public Health and is presumed to be accurate. The website now includes several new features. To see the full report, click here.
The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.
According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline:(844) 442-2681.”
Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:
– Fever
– Cough
– Shortness of breath
The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:
– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
– New confusion or inability to arouse
– Bluish lips or face
Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:
– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
– Stay home when you are sick.
– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.
– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.
