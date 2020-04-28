Georgia now has more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths; 24,606 cases reported

Share









Atlanta, GA – The state of Georgia on April 28 recorded 833 more COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours and 83 more deaths, bringing the state’s total death toll to 1,025.

The number of COVID-19 cases is now 24,606.

On April 28, the state overhauled its COVID-19 reporting website to provide additional information. The state reports that 140,020 tests have been administered and say there are now 1,086 COVID-19 related ICU admissions. Currently, there are 4,798 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

DeKalb County has 1,883 cases and 44 confirmed deaths.

Fulton County has 2,709 cases and 106 confirmed deaths.

The information is provided by the state Department of Public Health and is presumed to be accurate. The website now includes several new features. To see the full report, click here.