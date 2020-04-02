Georgia records more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases; six deaths reported in DeKalb County

Share









DeKalb County, GA – According to the latest update from the state Department of Public Health, Georgia now has 5,348 COVID-19 cases and 163 coronavirus-related deaths.

DeKalb County also has recorded another fatality, bringing the county’s total deaths to six. There are 1056 hospitalizations statewide.

The latest uptick in cases comes a day after Gov. Brian Kemp announced a statewide shelter-in-place order that goes into effect Friday. The details of that order haven’t been released yet, but are expected to be out sometime today.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%) Total 5348 (100%) Hospitalized 1056(19.75%) Deaths 163 (3.05%) COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 712 22 Dougherty 507 29 Dekalb 396 6 Cobb 329 17 Gwinnett 282 6 Clayton 148 5 Bartow 147 4 Carroll 133 2 Henry 108 2 Lee 100 7 Cherokee 92 4 Hall 72 0 Floyd 71 2 Douglas 60 3 Clarke 54 7 Rockdale 54 2 Fayette 52 4 Forsyth 51 1 Houston 47 5 Terrell 46 2 Sumter 45 3 Chatham 44 2 Coweta 44 2 Early 41 1 Richmond 41 1 Mitchell 39 1 Newton 36 0 Paulding 33 0 Tift 28 0 Worth 28 1 Columbia 27 0 Lowndes 25 1 Muscogee 25 0 Bibb 24 1 Colquitt 23 1 Crisp 21 0 Barrow 20 2 Glynn 20 0 Gordon 20 1 Troup 20 1 Oconee 18 0 Spalding 18 1 Polk 16 0 Thomas 15 0 Whitfield 15 1 Laurens 14 0 Walton 14 0 Ware 14 2 Dawson 11 0 Dooly 11 0 Jackson 11 0 Bryan 10 1 Calhoun 10 1 Pierce 10 0 Butts 9 0 Coffee 9 0 Decatur 9 0 Meriwether 9 0 Burke 8 0 Greene 8 0 Pickens 8 1 Baldwin 7 1 Lamar 7 0 Liberty 7 0 Lumpkin 7 0 Peach 7 1 Bacon 6 0 Camden 6 0 Effingham 6 0 Fannin 6 0 Haralson 6 0 Monroe 6 0 Murray 6 0 Seminole 6 0 Upson 6 0 Clay 5 0 Franklin 5 0 Harris 5 0 Irwin 5 0 Jones 5 0 Lincoln 5 0 Stephens 5 0 Turner 5 0 Baker 4 1 Catoosa 4 0 Madison 4 1 Mcduffie 4 1 Miller 4 0 Pulaski 4 0 Randolph 4 0 Toombs 4 0 Warren 4 0 Washington 4 0 Appling 3 0 Banks 3 0 Ben Hill 3 0 Berrien 3 0 Brooks 3 0 Bulloch 3 0 Chattooga 3 0 Dodge 3 0 Hart 3 0 Schley 3 0 White 3 0 Chattahoochee 2 0 Clinch 2 0 Grady 2 0 Habersham 2 0 Heard 2 1 Jasper 2 0 Jefferson 2 0 Macon 2 0 Morgan 2 0 Pike 2 0 Putnam 2 0 Rabun 2 0 Screven 2 0 Tattnall 2 0 Taylor 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Walker 2 0 Wilkes 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Candler 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Cook 1 0 Dade 1 0 Emanuel 1 0 Gilmer 1 0 Jenkins 1 0 Johnson 1 0 Lanier 1 0 Long 1 0 Mcintosh 1 0 Oglethorpe 1 1 Stewart 1 0 Talbot 1 0 Union 1 0 Webster 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Wilcox 1 0 Wilkinson 1 0 Unknown 778 1 *Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 4980 20756 Gphl 368 2201

Age Gender County Underlying 95 MALE BAKER Unk 53 MALE BALDWIN Yes 91 FEMALE BARROW Yes 66 MALE BARROW Yes 85 MALE BARTOW Unk 90 MALE BARTOW Yes 69 MALE BARTOW Yes 85 MALE BARTOW Yes 96 FEMALE BIBB Yes 65 MALE BRYAN Unk FEMALE CALHOUN Unk MALE CARROLL Unk 71 FEMALE CARROLL Unk 83 MALE CHATHAM Yes 84 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes 94 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 67 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 68 MALE CLARKE Unk 79 MALE CLARKE Yes 78 FEMALE CLARKE Unk 79 MALE CLARKE Yes 78 FEMALE CLARKE Yes 89 FEMALE CLARKE No 60 MALE CLARKE Yes 67 MALE CLAYTON Unk 83 FEMALE CLAYTON Yes 82 MALE CLAYTON Yes 47 MALE CLAYTON Yes 69 MALE CLAYTON Yes 75 MALE COBB Yes 33 MALE COBB Unk 63 FEMALE COBB Yes 92 FEMALE COBB Unk 71 MALE COBB Yes 68 MALE COBB Yes 67 MALE COBB No 86 MALE COBB Unk MALE COBB Unk 85 FEMALE COBB Yes 82 MALE COBB Unk 87 MALE COBB Yes 77 MALE COBB Yes 82 MALE COBB Yes 56 MALE COBB No 67 FEMALE COBB Yes 67 MALE COBB Yes 83 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk 77 MALE COWETA Yes 42 FEMALE COWETA Yes 91 FEMALE DEKALB Unk FEMALE DEKALB Yes 91 MALE DEKALB Yes 31 MALE DEKALB Yes 69 MALE DEKALB Yes 65 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 53 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 60 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 34 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 45 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 67 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 42 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 75 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 76 DOUGHERTY Unk 61 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 79 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 48 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 65 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 71 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 68 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 43 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 77 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 69 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 MALE DOUGLAS No 84 MALE DOUGLAS Unk 78 MALE DOUGLAS Yes 48 FEMALE EARLY Yes 51 FEMALE FAYETTE No 83 MALE FAYETTE Yes 77 FEMALE FAYETTE Yes 79 MALE FAYETTE Yes 65 FEMALE FLOYD Yes 75 MALE FLOYD Yes 87 MALE FORSYTH Unk MALE FULTON Yes FEMALE FULTON Unk 78 MALE FULTON Yes 78 MALE FULTON Unk 82 MALE FULTON Unk 33 MALE FULTON Unk 68 MALE FULTON Yes 58 MALE FULTON Yes 68 FEMALE FULTON Yes 90 FEMALE FULTON Unk 62 MALE FULTON Yes 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 66 FEMALE FULTON Unk 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 75 MALE FULTON Unk 86 FEMALE FULTON Yes 62 MALE FULTON Yes 85 MALE FULTON Unk 59 MALE FULTON Yes 81 MALE FULTON Yes 89 MALE FULTON Yes 63 MALE FULTON Yes 78 MALE GORDON Yes 69 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 85 MALE GWINNETT Yes 75 MALE GWINNETT Unk 80 MALE GWINNETT Unk 66 MALE GWINNETT Unk 85 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 76 FEMALE HEARD Unk 80 MALE HENRY Yes 73 MALE HENRY Unk 64 MALE HOUSTON Yes 90 MALE HOUSTON Yes 75 MALE HOUSTON Yes 85 MALE HOUSTON Unk 84 MALE HOUSTON Yes 49 MALE LEE Yes 64 FEMALE LEE Yes 55 FEMALE LEE Yes 54 MALE LEE Yes FEMALE LEE Unk 58 MALE LEE Yes 68 FEMALE LEE Yes 66 MALE LOWNDES Yes 71 MALE MADISON Yes MCDUFFIE Unk 89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 83 MALE OGLETHORPE Unk 29 FEMALE PEACH Unk 76 FEMALE PICKENS Yes 81 FEMALE RICHMOND Unk 44 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 57 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 73 MALE SPALDING Yes 73 MALE SUMTER Yes 73 MALE SUMTER Yes 63 MALE SUMTER Yes 73 FEMALE TERRELL Unk 75 MALE TERRELL Yes 61 FEMALE TROUP Yes 66 MALE UNKNOWN Unk 82 FEMALE WARE Unk 44 MALE WARE Yes 93 MALE WHITFIELD Yes 48 MALE WORTH Unk COVID-19 Deaths in Georgia

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

