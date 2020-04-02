Georgia records more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases; six deaths reported in DeKalb County

Georgia records more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases; six deaths reported in DeKalb CountyThis illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
DeKalb County, GA – According to the latest update from the state Department of Public Health, Georgia now has 5,348 COVID-19 cases and 163 coronavirus-related deaths.
DeKalb County also has recorded another fatality, bringing the county’s total deaths to six. There are 1056 hospitalizations statewide.
The latest uptick in cases comes a day after Gov. Brian Kemp announced a statewide shelter-in-place order that goes into effect Friday. The details of that order haven’t been released yet, but are expected to be out sometime today.
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases:
|No. Cases (%)
|Total
|5348 (100%)
|Hospitalized
|1056(19.75%)
|Deaths
|163 (3.05%)
|COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County:
|No. Cases
|No. Deaths
|Fulton
|712
|22
|Dougherty
|507
|29
|Dekalb
|396
|6
|Cobb
|329
|17
|Gwinnett
|282
|6
|Clayton
|148
|5
|Bartow
|147
|4
|Carroll
|133
|2
|Henry
|108
|2
|Lee
|100
|7
|Cherokee
|92
|4
|Hall
|72
|0
|Floyd
|71
|2
|Douglas
|60
|3
|Clarke
|54
|7
|Rockdale
|54
|2
|Fayette
|52
|4
|Forsyth
|51
|1
|Houston
|47
|5
|Terrell
|46
|2
|Sumter
|45
|3
|Chatham
|44
|2
|Coweta
|44
|2
|Early
|41
|1
|Richmond
|41
|1
|Mitchell
|39
|1
|Newton
|36
|0
|Paulding
|33
|0
|Tift
|28
|0
|Worth
|28
|1
|Columbia
|27
|0
|Lowndes
|25
|1
|Muscogee
|25
|0
|Bibb
|24
|1
|Colquitt
|23
|1
|Crisp
|21
|0
|Barrow
|20
|2
|Glynn
|20
|0
|Gordon
|20
|1
|Troup
|20
|1
|Oconee
|18
|0
|Spalding
|18
|1
|Polk
|16
|0
|Thomas
|15
|0
|Whitfield
|15
|1
|Laurens
|14
|0
|Walton
|14
|0
|Ware
|14
|2
|Dawson
|11
|0
|Dooly
|11
|0
|Jackson
|11
|0
|Bryan
|10
|1
|Calhoun
|10
|1
|Pierce
|10
|0
|Butts
|9
|0
|Coffee
|9
|0
|Decatur
|9
|0
|Meriwether
|9
|0
|Burke
|8
|0
|Greene
|8
|0
|Pickens
|8
|1
|Baldwin
|7
|1
|Lamar
|7
|0
|Liberty
|7
|0
|Lumpkin
|7
|0
|Peach
|7
|1
|Bacon
|6
|0
|Camden
|6
|0
|Effingham
|6
|0
|Fannin
|6
|0
|Haralson
|6
|0
|Monroe
|6
|0
|Murray
|6
|0
|Seminole
|6
|0
|Upson
|6
|0
|Clay
|5
|0
|Franklin
|5
|0
|Harris
|5
|0
|Irwin
|5
|0
|Jones
|5
|0
|Lincoln
|5
|0
|Stephens
|5
|0
|Turner
|5
|0
|Baker
|4
|1
|Catoosa
|4
|0
|Madison
|4
|1
|Mcduffie
|4
|1
|Miller
|4
|0
|Pulaski
|4
|0
|Randolph
|4
|0
|Toombs
|4
|0
|Warren
|4
|0
|Washington
|4
|0
|Appling
|3
|0
|Banks
|3
|0
|Ben Hill
|3
|0
|Berrien
|3
|0
|Brooks
|3
|0
|Bulloch
|3
|0
|Chattooga
|3
|0
|Dodge
|3
|0
|Hart
|3
|0
|Schley
|3
|0
|White
|3
|0
|Chattahoochee
|2
|0
|Clinch
|2
|0
|Grady
|2
|0
|Habersham
|2
|0
|Heard
|2
|1
|Jasper
|2
|0
|Jefferson
|2
|0
|Macon
|2
|0
|Morgan
|2
|0
|Pike
|2
|0
|Putnam
|2
|0
|Rabun
|2
|0
|Screven
|2
|0
|Tattnall
|2
|0
|Taylor
|2
|0
|Twiggs
|2
|0
|Walker
|2
|0
|Wilkes
|2
|0
|Bleckley
|1
|0
|Candler
|1
|0
|Charlton
|1
|0
|Cook
|1
|0
|Dade
|1
|0
|Emanuel
|1
|0
|Gilmer
|1
|0
|Jenkins
|1
|0
|Johnson
|1
|0
|Lanier
|1
|0
|Long
|1
|0
|Mcintosh
|1
|0
|Oglethorpe
|1
|1
|Stewart
|1
|0
|Talbot
|1
|0
|Union
|1
|0
|Webster
|1
|0
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|Wilcox
|1
|0
|Wilkinson
|1
|0
|Unknown
|778
|1
|*Based on patient county of residence when known
|COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type:
|No. Pos. Tests
|Total Tests
|Commercial Lab
|4980
|20756
|Gphl
|368
|2201
|Age
|Gender
|County
|Underlying
|95
|MALE
|BAKER
|Unk
|53
|MALE
|BALDWIN
|Yes
|91
|FEMALE
|BARROW
|Yes
|66
|MALE
|BARROW
|Yes
|85
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Unk
|90
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Yes
|69
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Yes
|85
|MALE
|BARTOW
|Yes
|96
|FEMALE
|BIBB
|Yes
|65
|MALE
|BRYAN
|Unk
|FEMALE
|CALHOUN
|Unk
|MALE
|CARROLL
|Unk
|71
|FEMALE
|CARROLL
|Unk
|83
|MALE
|CHATHAM
|Yes
|84
|FEMALE
|CHATHAM
|Yes
|94
|FEMALE
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|78
|FEMALE
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|78
|FEMALE
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|67
|FEMALE
|CHEROKEE
|Yes
|68
|MALE
|CLARKE
|Unk
|79
|MALE
|CLARKE
|Yes
|78
|FEMALE
|CLARKE
|Unk
|79
|MALE
|CLARKE
|Yes
|78
|FEMALE
|CLARKE
|Yes
|89
|FEMALE
|CLARKE
|No
|60
|MALE
|CLARKE
|Yes
|67
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Unk
|83
|FEMALE
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|82
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|47
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|69
|MALE
|CLAYTON
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|33
|MALE
|COBB
|Unk
|63
|FEMALE
|COBB
|Yes
|92
|FEMALE
|COBB
|Unk
|71
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|68
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|67
|MALE
|COBB
|No
|86
|MALE
|COBB
|Unk
|MALE
|COBB
|Unk
|85
|FEMALE
|COBB
|Yes
|82
|MALE
|COBB
|Unk
|87
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|77
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|82
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|56
|MALE
|COBB
|No
|67
|FEMALE
|COBB
|Yes
|67
|MALE
|COBB
|Yes
|83
|FEMALE
|COLQUITT
|Unk
|77
|MALE
|COWETA
|Yes
|42
|FEMALE
|COWETA
|Yes
|91
|FEMALE
|DEKALB
|Unk
|FEMALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|91
|MALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|31
|MALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|69
|MALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|65
|FEMALE
|DEKALB
|Yes
|85
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|53
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|60
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|87
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|66
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|78
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|84
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|34
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|82
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|61
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|65
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|45
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|67
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|42
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|76
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|61
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|79
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|48
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|65
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|71
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|68
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|92
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|66
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|43
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|79
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|77
|MALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Unk
|69
|FEMALE
|DOUGHERTY
|Yes
|66
|MALE
|DOUGLAS
|No
|84
|MALE
|DOUGLAS
|Unk
|78
|MALE
|DOUGLAS
|Yes
|48
|FEMALE
|EARLY
|Yes
|51
|FEMALE
|FAYETTE
|No
|83
|MALE
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|77
|FEMALE
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|79
|MALE
|FAYETTE
|Yes
|65
|FEMALE
|FLOYD
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|FLOYD
|Yes
|87
|MALE
|FORSYTH
|Unk
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|78
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|78
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|82
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|33
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|68
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|58
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|68
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|90
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|62
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|70
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|66
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|70
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|86
|FEMALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|62
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|85
|MALE
|FULTON
|Unk
|59
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|81
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|89
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|63
|MALE
|FULTON
|Yes
|78
|MALE
|GORDON
|Yes
|69
|FEMALE
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|85
|MALE
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|GWINNETT
|Unk
|80
|MALE
|GWINNETT
|Unk
|66
|MALE
|GWINNETT
|Unk
|85
|FEMALE
|GWINNETT
|Yes
|76
|FEMALE
|HEARD
|Unk
|80
|MALE
|HENRY
|Yes
|73
|MALE
|HENRY
|Unk
|64
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Yes
|90
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Yes
|75
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Yes
|85
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Unk
|84
|MALE
|HOUSTON
|Yes
|49
|MALE
|LEE
|Yes
|64
|FEMALE
|LEE
|Yes
|55
|FEMALE
|LEE
|Yes
|54
|MALE
|LEE
|Yes
|FEMALE
|LEE
|Unk
|58
|MALE
|LEE
|Yes
|68
|FEMALE
|LEE
|Yes
|66
|MALE
|LOWNDES
|Yes
|71
|MALE
|MADISON
|Yes
|MCDUFFIE
|Unk
|89
|FEMALE
|MITCHELL
|Yes
|83
|MALE
|OGLETHORPE
|Unk
|29
|FEMALE
|PEACH
|Unk
|76
|FEMALE
|PICKENS
|Yes
|81
|FEMALE
|RICHMOND
|Unk
|44
|FEMALE
|ROCKDALE
|Yes
|57
|FEMALE
|ROCKDALE
|Yes
|73
|MALE
|SPALDING
|Yes
|73
|MALE
|SUMTER
|Yes
|73
|MALE
|SUMTER
|Yes
|63
|MALE
|SUMTER
|Yes
|73
|FEMALE
|TERRELL
|Unk
|75
|MALE
|TERRELL
|Yes
|61
|FEMALE
|TROUP
|Yes
|66
|MALE
|UNKNOWN
|Unk
|82
|FEMALE
|WARE
|Unk
|44
|MALE
|WARE
|Yes
|93
|MALE
|WHITFIELD
|Yes
|48
|MALE
|WORTH
|Unk
Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:
– Fever
– Cough
– Shortness of breath
The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:
– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
– New confusion or inability to arouse
– Bluish lips or face
Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:
– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
– Stay home when you are sick.
– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.
– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.
