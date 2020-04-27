Goodwill of North Georgia provides career resources to unemployed residents

Share









By Alex Brown, contributor

While most think of Goodwill as a retailer of secondhand clothing and furniture, Goodwill of North Georgia has also become a source of help for job seekers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goodwill of North Georgia has assisted more than 3,000 jobseekers since the pandemic resulted in layoffs and unemployment. Goodwill’s virtual career centers have career coaches available Monday through Friday to assist with individuals’ job searches.

Over 150 current job listings are available on the career center website, including jobs at companies such as Kroger, Publix, Walmart, and Amazon.

In addition to providing current job listings, Goodwill of North Georgia’s career centers also provide virtual workforce development programs including customer service training, supply chain management, technology career training, and more, most of which offer certifications.

Georgians who wish to utilize Goodwill of North Georgia’s resources can log onto the virtual career center at CareerConnector.org.

