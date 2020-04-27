LOADING

Type to search

Goodwill of North Georgia provides career resources to unemployed residents

Business COVID-19 Metro ATL

Goodwill of North Georgia provides career resources to unemployed residents

Decaturish.com Apr 27, 2020
Photo provided to Decaturish
Share

 

By Alex Brown, contributor 

While most think of Goodwill as a retailer of secondhand clothing and furniture, Goodwill of North Georgia has also become a source of help for job seekers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goodwill of North Georgia has assisted more than 3,000 jobseekers since the pandemic resulted in layoffs and unemployment. Goodwill’s virtual career centers have career coaches available Monday through Friday to assist with individuals’ job searches.

Over 150 current job listings are available on the career center website, including jobs at companies such as Kroger, Publix, Walmart, and Amazon.

In addition to providing current job listings, Goodwill of North Georgia’s career centers also provide virtual workforce development programs including customer service training, supply chain management, technology career training, and more, most of which offer certifications.

Georgians who wish to utilize Goodwill of North Georgia’s resources can log onto the virtual career center at CareerConnector.org.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus