Gov. Kemp extends public health emergency order, doesn’t say if he will extend shelter-in-place

Share









Atlanta, GA – Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, and House Speaker David Ralston announced the extension of the state’s Public Health Emergency order through May 13, but the governor has not said if he will extend the state’s shelter-in-place order.

The current public health emergency order expires on April 13 as does the shelter-in-place order.

The governor will also not request a special legislative session that had been tentatively set for April 15.

“To ensure the health and well-being of Georgians, I will extend the public health state of emergency through May 13, 2020,” Gov. Kemp said in a press release. “This measure will allow us to continue to deploy resources to communities in need, lend support to frontline medical providers, and keep preparing as we brace for potential patient surge in our healthcare facilities. We deeply appreciate the hard work of Georgians who are sheltering in place, using social distancing, and helping us flatten the curve. We are in this fight together.”

The shelter-in-place order went into effect on April 3. Under that order, residents are required to remain in their homes unless they are getting “essential services.” Restaurants must close, but can still serve delivery and takeout food orders. For more information on that order, click here. Kemp has reportedly been considering tightening up the order after being criticized for reopening the state’s beaches. Kemp’s order superseded local ordinances that kept the beaches closed.

Kemp is holding a press conference on Wednesday, April 8, at 4 p.m. to discuss the state’s response to COVID-19.

The state’s number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase.

As of Tuesday evening, April 7, the state has 9,156 cases, 1,899 hospitalizations and 348 deaths.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.