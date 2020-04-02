Gov. Kemp releases shelter-in-place order, which takes effect April 3

Share









Atlanta, GA – The governor has released his executive order that will require residents to shelter in place starting at 6 p.m. on April 3.

The order, which the governor had been under pressure to produce, is intended to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The order expires at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 13, but it is likely to be extended beyond that date. The April 13 date corresponds with the state’s earlier declaration of a public health emergency. The governor’s March 14 Public Health State of Emergency expires on April 13 and would need to be extended by the Legislature.

Under the order, residents will be required to remain in their homes as much as possible unless they are using “essential services.”

“Essential Services means obtaining necessary supplies and services for your household, engaging in activities essential for the health and safety of your household, and engaging in outdoor exercise activities so long as you have at least six feet between people who do not live in your household,” an FAQ provided by the Governor’s Office says. “You can go to the grocery store, medical appointments, and the pharmacy. You can go pick-up food or have food delivered to your house. You can leave your house to buy supplies to clean or maintain your house. You can go outside to exercise. You can also leave your house in an emergency.

“The key takeaway is that you need to stay in your house as much as possible, but we recognize there are circumstances when you will need to leave. Keep those circumstances rare, consolidate trips as much as possible, and use take-out, curbside pick-up, and delivery services whenever possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Restaurants must close, but can still serve delivery and takeout food orders.

Here’s the full list of businesses that have to cease operations while the shelter-in-place order is in effect:

– Bars

– Nightclubs

– Gyms

– Fitness centers

– Bowling alleys

– Theaters

– Live performance venues

– Operators of amusement parks

– Dine in-services at restaurants and private social clubs

(Exceptions: Take-out; curbside pick-up; delivery; and dine-in services at hospitals, healthcare facilities, nursing homes, or other long-term care facilities.)

– Estheticians (e.g., waxing, threading, eyelash extensions, cosmetic treatments)

– Hair designers

– Body art studios (commonly known as tattoo parlors)

– Beauty shops and salons (including home beauty shops and salons)

– Barbershops (including home barber shops)

– Cosmetology schools

– Hair-design schools

– Barbering schools

– Esthetics schools

– Nail care schools

– Licensed massage therapists

The order takes the place of any local orders in effect, but local police officials cannot enforce it.

“No county or municipal government is allowed to have more than ten (10) people gathered in a single location unless there is at least six (6) feet between each person at all times,” the FAQ about Kemp’s order says. “The Governor’s Order supersedes all local ordinances to the extent that they conflict and states that no local ordinance can be more restrictive or less restrictive. At this time, the Governor has not deputized local law enforcement to enforce the order. State law enforcement with P.O.S.T. certification will be charged with enforcement.”

To see Kemp’s full executive order, click here.

To see the FAQ about the order click here.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.