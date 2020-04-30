Governor extends state of emergency, orders medically fragile and elderly to stay home until June 12

Share









Atlanta, GA – Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an Executive Order that extends the public health state of emergency through June 12, 2020.

It also orders medically fragile and elderly Georgians to continue to shelter in place through June 12, 2020. The order is intended to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The statewide shelter in place order expires on at 11:59 p.m. on April 30.

“However, moving forward, I am urging Georgians to continue to stay home whenever possible,” Kemp said. “I want to thank the people of our great state who heeded public health advice, afforded us time to bolster our healthcare infrastructure, and flattened the curve. We were successful in these efforts, but the fight is far from over.”

Kemp said businesses that have reopened must follow “strict social distancing and sanitation rules” through May 13.

“The health and well-being of Georgians are my top priorities, and my decisions are based on data and advice from health officials. I will do what is necessary to protect the lives – and livelihoods – of our people,” Kemp said. “I will formally extend our public health state of emergency through June 12, 2020 to continue enhanced testing across Georgia, ramp up contact tracing, and maintain effective emergency response operations in every region.

“To protect vulnerable populations, I will sign an order today requiring medically fragile and elderly Georgians to continue to shelter in place through June 12, 2020. In addition, I will order long-term care facilities – including nursing homes, personal care homes, assisted living facilities, and similar community living homes – to utilize enhanced infection control protocols, ensure safer living conditions, and protect residents and staff from coronavirus exposure. Together, we will defeat this virus and emerge stronger. Thank you, and God Bless.”

Kemp also released this video message to residents:

The governor’s announcement also included photos with information about his orders and the rules businesses have to follow if they want to reopen.

