Health Officials to visit random homes in DeKalb and Fulton counties to test for COVID-19 antibodies

DeKalb County, GA- If you live in DeKalb County, public health officials could soon be knocking on your door.

“Between April 28 to May 4, teams of public health professionals will visit randomly selected homes in different areas of Fulton and DeKalb counties,” an announcement from the state Department of Public Health says. “Household members will be asked to answer survey questions and provide a blood sample to be tested for antibodies for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Antibodies are produced when someone has previously been infected with COVID-19.”

The antibody tests, known as serology tests because they look at blood “serum,” can’t determine whether someone has an active COVID-19 infection when the sample is taken, the announcement says. The antibodies take one to three weeks to develop.

“The antibody test can help identify people who were infected but didn’t have symptoms or weren’t tested for COVID-19,” the announcement says. “This testing is important to understand who has had the virus. The results of this study may help provide important information needed to help public health officials understand COVID-19 and inform future strategies to prevent further spread of the virus.”

Participation in the survey is voluntary.

The announcement says, “Teams will be identifiable by their CDC vests and CDC badges. They will also have an official letter from CDC and the GA Department of Public Health.”

Here is the full announcement from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

