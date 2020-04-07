Kroger moves to limit the number of customers in stores in response to COVID-19

Share









Decatur, GA – Kroger will soon be less crowded as the company moves to limit the number of shoppers in its stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 6, the company announced that beginning today, April 7, the company will limit the number of customers to 50 percent of the building’s capacity, as calculated by the international building code.

“As an illustration, the standard building capacity for a grocery store is one person per 60 square feet,” the company said in a press release. “Under Kroger’s new reduced capacity limits, the number will be one person per 120 square feet. Kroger will begin to monitor the number of customers per square foot in its stores using its industry-leading QueVision technology, which already provides a count of the customers entering and exiting stores.”

The new move is one of several the company has implemented in response to the pandemic.

The company also has installed plexiglass partitions and signage reminding people to keep their distance from each other. The company is encouraging employees to wear masks and gloves. It has also asked employees to take their temperature before showing up for work.

“Under its expanded COVID-19 emergency leave guidelines, associates self-isolating or experiencing symptoms as verified by a health care professional are eligible to receive their standard pay for up to two weeks (14 days),” the company says.

The company also has waived prescription delivery fees.

