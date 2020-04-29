Local businesses launch virtual writing challenge for teens

Share









By Alex Brown, contributor

Decatur, GA – During a time of high stress, teens can find a creative outlet in writing – and be mentored by local young adult authors along the way.

Yayfinder, a local organization dedicated to providing easy access to engaging and meaningful experiences for kids and teens, has announced a teen writing challenge. Teens will use creative writing as a way to not only relieve stress and anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to share their perspectives on a unique and unprecedented situation. During the challenge, they’ll receive exclusive, tailored advice from published authors.

The young adult authors who will guide the teens through the challenge have all been local to Georgia for at least some part of their life: Rachael Allen, Christa Avampato, Kati Gardner, Kimberly Jones, Jackson Pearce, and Julian Winters.

Christa Avampato, author of “Emerson Page: Where the Light Enters,” spent a formative summer in Atlanta and looks forward to helping young writers. “I didn’t know any authors when I was a kid, but I loved writing. It’s the great gift of being a writer now – I get to be the adult I needed for someone else. Kids right now are struggling, and writing is a great way to release and express whatever they’re feeling.”

In addition to receiving access to videos from authors regularly over the course of the writing challenge, The Decatur Book Festival, local bookstore Brave + Kind Books, and the local young adult talk show YATL are partnering to provide support and recognition to the winner of the challenge.

Teens aged 13-17 years old can sign up for the writing challenge at YayFinder.com. While the challenge officially began on April 20th, it is ongoing until May 16th. See YayFinder’s Writing Challenge page for more information.

