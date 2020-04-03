Maker community works to make personal protective equipment for healthcare workers

Share









Atlanta, GA – Atlanta area maker communities are putting their craftiness to work, creating personal protective equipment for healthcare workers who need it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are more than 200 volunteers making face shields, N95-style masks, intubation enclosures, gowns and surgical caps operating under the banner of Atlanta Beats Covid. There are other volunteers in touch with the medical community assessing the needs and making deliveries.

“Atlanta Beats Covid is a collaboration of community leaders and makers from across Georgia including Decatur Makers, Marietta Maker Station, Roswell FireLabs, Geekspace Gwinnett, and Southeast Makers Alliance, and includes makers from across Georgia,” a press release from the organization says. “The group is partnering with other organizations, such as Sew Masks for Atlanta Hospitals, Atlanta Face Shields and Roadie. Decatur Makers is serving as the fiscal sponsor, collecting tax-deductible donations to support the effort.”

Lee Whitcher founded the group, which has raised more than $5,000 for the cause.

“Thanks to the strength of the maker community, we are problem-solving and creating for a purpose,” Whitcher said. “We are proud to be part of this worldwide effort to help fill the need to save lives.”

The group is still raising funds via AtlantaBeatsCovid.com. The site also contains information about volunteering and information for first responders and medical professionals who want to request equipment.

Financial donations will support the purchase of 3D printer filament, plastic, elastic, and other raw materials and equipment.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

