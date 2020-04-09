LOADING

Manufacturer will replace colorful crosswalk in downtown Decatur after colors fade

Decatur

Manufacturer will replace colorful crosswalk in downtown Decatur after colors fade

Dan Whisenhunt Apr 9, 2020
This Google Street View image of the crosswalk was taken in September 2019.
Decatur, GA – One of Decatur’s colorful crosswalks will be replaced on April 14 due to a defect that caused the colors to break up and fade.

The manufacturer plans to replace the crosswalk located at Clairemont and Ponce de Leon Avenue.

“This is a thermoplastic pavement marking system similar to what’s used for roadway striping and markings, e.g., the typical white and yellow lane stripes, crosswalks at intersections, stop bars, etc,” Deputy City Manager Hugh Saxon said in an email. “In this application, the thermoplastic did not bond properly to the pavement and started breaking up. The system is under warranty and is being replaced by the manufacturer.”

The photo above is from September 2019. Here’s how the crosswalk looked in September 2018.

Photo obtained via Google Street View

According to the city’s Decatur Makeover website, “Weather permitting, replacement of the colorful decorative crosswalk on the speed table at Clairemont and Ponce de Leon will start on Tuesday, April 14. This work is being performed by the product manufacturer at no cost to the city. Approved work hours are 7 a.m. –7 p.m. The installation should take about three days. While there will be rotating, single-lane closures during the installation, streets will remain open to traffic. Expect minor delays.”

