MARTA takes step toward building transit oriented development at Kensington Station

Share









This story has been updated.

Avondale Estates, GA – MARTA has filed an application with DeKalb County to rezone the Kensington MARTA station so it can become a mixed-use, transit-oriented development.

A spokesperson for MARTA indicated that the project is unlikely to happen soon.

“The [mixed-use high density] zoning would put in place the correct zoning to support the land-use policies and development vision in the 2003 and 2012 ARC Livable Centers Initiative plans and the 2035 Comprehensive Plan for DeKalb County …,” the spokesperson said. “We don’t have more to add other than what is in the application. Because of COVID-19, we don’t have a timeline for next steps at this point.”

The application says that MARTA and the Housing Authority of DeKalb County are negotiating a senior housing project.

The plan attached to the application shows a mix of five and 12-story buildings.

“Currently, MARTA and the Housing Authority of DeKalb County (HADC) are negotiating the development of senior housing on MARTA’s off-site property just south of Kensington Road,” the zoning application says. “This proposed development will serve as a first step toward development of the Regional Center as prescribed the County’s 2035 Comprehensive Plan.”

To see a copy of the rezoning application, click here.

In the past, Avondale Estates floated the idea of annexing the Kensington property into the city limits. City Manager Patrick Bryant said the city also has asked MARTA whether some of the property was for sale.

“Since I’ve been here we have inquired about purchasing some of that MARTA-owned property and have been told that MARTA was not interested in selling the property to us,” Bryant said.

Mayor Jonathan Elmore said the city is aware of the rezoning request.

“It’s good,” Elmore said. “It’s in line with what they’ve been planning to do for a long time.”

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.