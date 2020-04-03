New COVID-19 report reveals state erred in reporting death of 11-year-old in DeKalb County

Share









Atlanta, GA – An April 2 report from the Georgia Department of Public Health about COVID-19 contained information that shocked and saddened our readers.

The report, provided at 7 p.m. on April 2, said an 11-year-old in DeKalb County with underlying conditions had died, but that report was a mistake, a spokesperson for the Health Department said.

“It appears that it was a clerical error by the reporting facility,” the spokesperson said. “After a review of medical records and a number of phone calls, there is no record of an 11-year-old dying from COVID-19.”

The spokesperson said errors in reporting COVID-19 data are not uncommon.

“It happens – I haven’t seen it quite so obvious, or unfortunate, with an age,” the spokesperson said. “Sometimes the wrong county is entered, and you might see a county with one total one day and then it goes down the next due to the correction being made.”

Decaturish and other media outlets reported the story and Decaturish has updated its original story. During this stressful time, we know accurate information is critical and that mistakes erode the trust you place in us. While we take responsibility for everything we publish, our COVID-19 stories are more reliant on government sources than other stories we cover. The data provided by the state is difficult to independently verify due to medical privacy laws. After the story was published, a reporter reached out to the county Medical Examiner. Medical Examiner’s Office Director Patrick Bailey said that that office wouldn’t necessarily receive a report about a COVID-19 death.

“A review of our records did not indicate this case was reported to our office,” Bailey said. “However, if the child had been in a medical facility for more than 24 hours and had a documented medical history, which may have included a COVID-19 diagnosis, it would not be a reportable case to a Medical Examiners and/or Coroners Office. Additionally, if there were no reported or observed traumatic injuries and/or suspicious circumstances, no reporting is required.”

Bailey said not all deaths are required to be reported to the Medical Examiner.

“Under the Georgia Death Investigation Act, not all deaths are required to be reported,” Bailey said. “Simply, if someone is in a medical facility and is receiving care from a physician, it currently is not required to be reported to a Medical Examiner or Coroner’s Office. The only exception is if the decedent was admitted due to no known documented medical history, traumatic, unusual, and/or suspicious circumstances.”

A spokesperson for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta informed Decaturish the information about the 11-year-old boy had been removed when a reporter asked for additional information.

Last month, Decaturish published an editorial noting that due to the pace and scope of this event, there would be mistakes in coverage. This is true for any media outlet covering this unprecedented event.

To prevent additional erroneous reports about fatalities, we will take the following steps to improve our coverage.

1) All reports will now contain a caveat that the information is being provided by the Department of Public Health is presumed to be accurate.

2) Any report of a minor dying from COVID-19 will receive additional reporting follow up, if possible, to determine whether that report is in error. These reports will no longer be the focus of a story until they are independently verified.

3) The state provides information about COVID-19 deaths twice a day: at noon and at 7 p.m. We will stop publishing two articles a day about the state’s COVID-19 cases and deaths and will instead write one article per day. That article will reflect the information contained in the state’s mid-day COVID-19 report. This will change the frequency of our reporting from two stories every 24-hours to one story every 24-hours. We hope this will give the state extra time to sift through and correct any errors in its data. It will also give us additional time to further investigate any reports that we have questions about. These sorts of inquiries are easier to conduct in the morning when people are more likely to answer their phones and respond to emails.

We realize that this will mean other media outlets will have certain stories before we do, but we think this is a necessary step to take to limit future errors in our coverage. Unfortunately, there will be errors in the future as there are with any breaking news story. All errors will be corrected immediately and prominently. While our fact-checking process is rigid, there are variables with this particular story that we cannot account for. Any errors in our reporting will make us reassess how we are covering this story and will help us improve our coverage going forward.

With that said, here’s the Health Department’s most recent COVID-19 report, published at noon on April 3. These updates rely on data provided by the state of Georgia about COVID-19 cases and that information is presumed to be accurate.

There are now 5,831 COVID-19 cases in Georgia. There have been 184 COVID-19 related deaths and 1,158 hospitalizations related to the virus.

There have been eight deaths in DeKalb County.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%) Total 5831 (100%) Hospitalized 1158(19.86%) Deaths 184 (3.16%) COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 882 23 Dougherty 560 30 Dekalb 448 8 Cobb 381 18 Gwinnett 329 8 Clayton 195 6 Bartow 154 3 Carroll 143 2 Henry 125 3 Lee 115 8 Cherokee 104 5 Hall 79 0 Floyd 77 2 Douglas 71 4 Rockdale 63 2 Forsyth 60 1 Sumter 59 3 Chatham 58 3 Fayette 58 4 Clarke 57 8 Coweta 53 2 Houston 53 5 Richmond 50 1 Terrell 50 2 Early 48 1 Mitchell 43 1 Paulding 42 0 Newton 40 1 Colquitt 34 2 Bibb 32 1 Columbia 32 0 Muscogee 30 0 Tift 30 0 Worth 30 1 Lowndes 28 1 Troup 26 1 Crisp 23 0 Glynn 23 0 Spalding 23 1 Barrow 21 2 Gordon 21 2 Oconee 19 0 Thomas 17 0 Polk 16 0 Walton 16 0 Ware 16 2 Coffee 15 0 Laurens 15 0 Whitfield 15 1 Pierce 14 0 Dawson 13 0 Bryan 12 1 Decatur 12 0 Dooly 12 0 Jackson 12 0 Turner 12 0 Baldwin 10 1 Calhoun 10 1 Meriwether 10 0 Butts 9 0 Greene 9 0 Peach 9 1 Pickens 9 1 Burke 8 0 Fannin 8 0 Randolph 8 0 Clay 7 0 Haralson 7 0 Harris 7 0 Liberty 7 0 Lumpkin 7 0 Murray 7 0 Bacon 6 0 Camden 6 0 Catoosa 6 0 Effingham 6 0 Irwin 6 0 Jones 6 0 Lamar 6 0 Monroe 6 0 Pulaski 6 0 Seminole 6 0 Upson 6 0 Washington 6 0 Brooks 5 0 Bulloch 5 0 Dodge 5 0 Franklin 5 0 Lincoln 5 0 Madison 5 1 Mcduffie 5 1 Miller 5 0 Stephens 5 0 Toombs 5 1 Baker 4 1 Schley 4 0 Warren 4 0 Appling 3 0 Banks 3 0 Ben Hill 3 0 Berrien 3 0 Chattooga 3 0 Grady 3 0 Hart 3 0 Pike 3 0 Tattnall 3 0 Walker 3 0 White 3 0 Wilkes 3 0 Chattahoochee 2 0 Clinch 2 0 Habersham 2 0 Heard 2 1 Jasper 2 0 Jefferson 2 0 Jenkins 2 0 Macon 2 0 Mcintosh 2 0 Morgan 2 0 Putnam 2 0 Rabun 2 0 Screven 2 0 Talbot 2 0 Taylor 2 0 Telfair 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Wilcox 2 0 Bleckley 1 0 Candler 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Cook 1 0 Dade 1 1 Elbert 1 0 Emanuel 1 0 Gilmer 1 0 Johnson 1 0 Lanier 1 0 Long 1 0 Marion 1 0 Oglethorpe 1 1 Quitman 1 0 Stewart 1 0 Towns 1 0 Union 1 0 Webster 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Wilkinson 1 0 Unknown 507 4 *Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 5428 22960 Gphl 403 2305

COVID-19 Deaths in Georgia Age Gender County Underlying 95 MALE BAKER Unk 53 MALE BALDWIN Yes 91 FEMALE BARROW Yes 66 MALE BARROW Yes 90 MALE BARTOW Yes 69 MALE BARTOW Yes 85 MALE BARTOW Yes 96 FEMALE BIBB Yes 65 MALE BRYAN Unk FEMALE CALHOUN Unk MALE CARROLL Unk 71 FEMALE CARROLL Unk 80 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes 83 MALE CHATHAM Yes 84 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes 81 MALE CHEROKEE Yes 67 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 94 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 60 MALE CLARKE Yes 78 FEMALE CLARKE Unk 79 MALE CLARKE Yes 68 MALE CLARKE Unk 89 FEMALE CLARKE No 78 FEMALE CLARKE Yes 98 MALE CLARKE Yes 79 MALE CLARKE Yes 83 FEMALE CLAYTON Yes 47 MALE CLAYTON Yes 69 MALE CLAYTON Yes 49 FEMALE CLAYTON Unk 67 MALE CLAYTON Unk 82 MALE CLAYTON Yes 87 MALE COBB Yes 82 MALE COBB Unk 71 MALE COBB Yes 33 MALE COBB Unk MALE COBB Yes 67 MALE COBB No 86 MALE COBB Unk 65 MALE COBB Yes 68 MALE COBB Yes 75 MALE COBB Yes 67 FEMALE COBB Yes 67 MALE COBB Yes 77 MALE COBB Yes 56 MALE COBB No 85 FEMALE COBB Yes 82 MALE COBB Yes 63 FEMALE COBB Yes 51 MALE COBB Yes 83 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk FEMALE COLQUITT Unk 77 MALE COWETA Yes 42 FEMALE COWETA Yes 79 FEMALE DADE Yes 31 MALE DEKALB Yes 91 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 81 MALE DEKALB Yes 65 FEMALE DEKALB Yes FEMALE DEKALB Yes 69 MALE DEKALB Yes 89 FEMALE DEKALB Yes 91 MALE DEKALB Yes 69 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 67 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 42 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 43 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 60 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 53 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 34 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 65 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 71 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 68 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 46 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 76 DOUGHERTY Unk 48 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 77 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 79 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 45 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 75 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 61 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 56 MALE DOUGLAS Unk 84 MALE DOUGLAS Unk 78 MALE DOUGLAS Yes 66 MALE DOUGLAS No 48 FEMALE EARLY Yes 83 MALE FAYETTE Yes 79 MALE FAYETTE Yes 51 FEMALE FAYETTE No 77 FEMALE FAYETTE Yes 65 FEMALE FLOYD Yes 75 MALE FLOYD Yes 87 MALE FORSYTH Unk 68 MALE FULTON Yes 58 MALE FULTON Yes 68 FEMALE FULTON Yes 62 MALE FULTON Yes 90 FEMALE FULTON Unk 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 66 FEMALE FULTON Unk 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 89 MALE FULTON Yes 59 MALE FULTON Yes 63 MALE FULTON Yes 81 MALE FULTON Yes 86 FEMALE FULTON Yes MALE FULTON Yes FEMALE FULTON Unk 33 MALE FULTON Unk 78 MALE FULTON Yes 82 MALE FULTON Yes 78 MALE FULTON Yes 73 FEMALE FULTON Yes 62 MALE FULTON Yes 75 MALE FULTON Unk 85 MALE FULTON Unk 69 MALE GORDON Yes 78 MALE GORDON Yes 75 MALE GWINNETT Unk 69 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 81 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 85 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 80 MALE GWINNETT Unk 85 MALE GWINNETT Yes 66 MALE GWINNETT Unk 81 MALE GWINNETT Unk 76 FEMALE HEARD Unk 80 MALE HENRY Yes 73 MALE HENRY Unk 63 FEMALE HENRY Unk 75 MALE HOUSTON Yes 90 MALE HOUSTON Yes 85 MALE HOUSTON Unk 64 MALE HOUSTON Yes 84 MALE HOUSTON Yes FEMALE LEE Unk 57 MALE LEE Unk 58 MALE LEE Yes 49 MALE LEE Yes 64 FEMALE LEE Yes 55 FEMALE LEE Yes 54 MALE LEE Yes 68 FEMALE LEE Yes 66 MALE LOWNDES Yes 71 MALE MADISON Yes MCDUFFIE Unk 89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 61 MALE NEWTON Yes 83 MALE OGLETHORPE Unk 29 FEMALE PEACH Unk 76 FEMALE PICKENS Yes 81 FEMALE RICHMOND Unk 44 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 57 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 73 MALE SPALDING Yes 73 MALE SUMTER Yes 73 MALE SUMTER Yes 63 MALE SUMTER Yes 75 MALE TERRELL Yes 73 FEMALE TERRELL Unk 77 MALE TOOMBS Yes 61 FEMALE TROUP Yes 92 FEMALE UNKNOWN Yes 68 FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk 66 MALE UNKNOWN Unk 84 FEMALE UNKNOWN Unk 44 MALE WARE Yes 82 FEMALE WARE Unk 93 MALE WHITFIELD Yes 48 MALE WORTH Unk

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

