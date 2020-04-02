No pants required: Decatur Arts Alliance to host virtual April Fools comedy show

Share









Decatur, GA – The annual April Fools Comedy show presented by the Decatur Arts Alliance is usually hosted at the Three Taverns brewery, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced a change in plans.

Now the show will be beamed into your living room via Zoom. The show starts on April 3 at 8:30 p.m.

The event announcement says, “You may not be able to go to your local brewery for comedy right now, but it can come to you! It’s our usual show with a homebrew twist, the best of Atlanta Comedy, the best of local brews and food, and you don’t even have to put on pants!”

Interested? Here’s how to join. “In advance: Order tickets at bit.ly/daahomebrew. We’ve made tickets donate what you can- a minimum donation of $1 will get you into the show. This event is supporting local comedians at a time when we all really need a laugh, and local artists and performers need to survive. (So donate some more so we can tip them!) On Friday we’ll send you a link to the Zoom show, but you’re not done there. This event is BYOB, so send one person to Three Taverns Brewery to get beer. The more beer you have, the funnier the comedians are. Order your beer from 3 Taverns at their site threetaverns.craftcellr.com or call 404-600-3355 and press ‘1’ to pre-order your take-home beer. (3 Taverns will stop curbside pickup at 7 p.m. so don’t miss your window!) At the same time, order and pick up food from a local restaurant, we’ll post on our event page of some great local Decatur favorites doing curbside pickup. Home delivery is even safer. Be sure to tip generously!”

To see the event page, click here.

The hosts are Lew Lefton and Amanda Goldstein Marks.

Other comedians making an appearance include …

– Katie Hughes

– Ian Aber

– Sam Gordon

– Shaunak Godkhindi

– Mark Kendall

