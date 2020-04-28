LOADING

‘Parade-in-Place’ with the Decatur Lantern Parade

Decaturish.com Apr 28, 2020
The Decatur Lantern Parade is a "Parade-in-Place" event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. THIS IS A FILE PHOTO FROM 2018: Kaundra Madge (left) and Nancy Lamb work the heads of their bird lanterns as they wait for the start of the 2018 Decatur Lantern Parade. Photo: Jonathan Phillips
This story has been updated.

 

By Alex Brown, contributor

Decatur, GA – While the Decatur Lantern Parade has previously lit up the streets of Downtown Decatur each spring, this year, the parade is choosing to adapt to social distancing guidelines by hosting a “Parade-in-Place.”

From Friday to Sunday, May 8th to 10th, residents are encouraged to display lanterns outside their homes, like on their porches, balconies, or windows. To really get in the spirit, the parade organizers suggest listening to music from the parade’s official bands, Black Sheep Ensemble and Wasted Potential Brass Bands. Lantern kits are available to purchase at Kelly’s Market beginning April 27th.

This year’s lanterns include a special design of a paper cut angel lantern, designed by Chantelle Rytter, that encourages everyone to “keep safe.”

On Saturday night after dark, a few of the Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons’ giant lantern puppets may be spotted wandering around town.

There is also a prize for the best at-home lantern decorations. Post a photo on social media with the hashtag #ParadeInPlaceDecatur by Saturday, May 9th, and giant lantern puppet Rex Kitty will pay a visit to the winner’s front yard on Sunday.

The event is sponsored by the Decatur Education Foundation, the Decatur Arts Alliance and Color Wheel Studio.

