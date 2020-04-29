Part of Morris Landers Drive NE will be closed May 1

Share









Briarcliff Woods, GA – According to an announcement from the Dekalb Department of Communications, a portion of Morris Landers Drive Northeast, between Lebaron Drive Northeast and Bonnavit Court Northeast, will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., on Friday, May 1, for tree removal. Residents living in the area will continue to have access to the road, the announcement said.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area to advise motorists of traffic restrictions. For more information, you can contact the scheduling coordinator for Boutte Tree Inc., Rebecca Heindel, at 404-799-5472.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.