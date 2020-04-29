LOADING

Part of Morris Landers Drive NE will be closed May 1

Metro ATL

Decaturish.com Apr 29, 2020
The location of the tree removal work. Image obtained via Google Maps
Briarcliff Woods, GA – According to an announcement from the Dekalb Department of Communications, a portion of Morris Landers Drive Northeast, between Lebaron Drive Northeast and Bonnavit Court Northeast, will be closed to through traffic from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., on Friday, May 1, for tree removal. Residents living in the area will continue to have access to the road, the announcement said.

Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area to advise motorists of traffic restrictions. For more information, you can contact the scheduling coordinator for Boutte Tree Inc., Rebecca Heindel, at 404-799-5472.

