(PHOTOS) DeKalb County does what it can to help homeless during COVID-19 pandemic

By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA – Dekalb County is doing its best to keep its homeless residents safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and also comply with the governor’s shelter-in-place order by providing them up to 30 days of free emergency housing at area hotels.

The Decatur Library on Sycamore Street was one of four pickup sites in the south end of the county April 16, 2020, with P.A.T.H. (Projects for Assistance in Transitioning from Homelessness) teams from DeKalb Community Development, Mercy Care, Hope Atlanta and Grady Hospital screening and transporting over 40 people. For three weeks P.A.T.H. teams and City of Decatur Police had reached out to the city’s homeless citizens to make them aware of the event.

Transports in the north end of the county occurred last week. Once at the hotel individuals will be assigned a case manager who will assist them in obtaining ID and Social Security cards, job referrals, mental health assistance, permanent housing and other essential services.

