(PHOTOS) The pandemic in pictures: ‘Whatever is going to happen will happen’

Decatur, GA – As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, photographer Dean Hesse has been out and about snapping pictures of the people and places affected by the crisis.
The following photos were taken over the last month. In all cases, the photographer used appropriate social distancing practices. We have already published some of these photos with other Decaturish articles.
Shakera Green said fewer than 10 people had dined in at the Waffle House on Memorial Drive in unincorporated DeKalb County by late afternoon Monday, April 27, the first day Georgia restaurants were allowed to open their dining rooms to customers with certain restrictions. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Caitlin Nussak, a volunteer with Food for Life loads a truck with a box of groceries at the Neighborhood Church on McLendon Avenue to be delivered to a home on April 22. Food for Life normally provides a central location for meal pickup but implemented home delivery due to the pandemic. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mr. Glenn was the lone diner at his favorite Waffle House in unincorporated DeKalb County on the afternoon of Monday, April 27. He said “I’ve been coming here about every day for 14 -15 years since the store opened. Whatever is going to happen will happen.” Employees dressed in protective gear said less than 10 people, mostly regulars had dined in thus far on the first day Georgia restaurants were allowed to open their dining rooms to customers with certain restrictions. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Photo by Dean Hesse.
Robert Mack wears a protective mask while he checks his cellphone on Sycamore Street in Downtown Decatur, April 26, 2020. When asked how he was getting along Mack quoted Franklin D. Roosevelt saying, “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.” Photo by: Dean Hesse.
Crosby and Kline Hospitality owner Kennisha Crosby is trying to raise awareness about the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We want to make sure that people aren’t left behind, making sure that we are passing out masks and giving them the equipment, they need to properly social distance and beat this battle as well.” Each month Crosby sets up a different park in Downtown Atlanta. Anyone wanting to volunteer time to help can email crosbyandkline@gmail.com. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Emory Hospital bridge, April 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Businesses at Patel Plaza in Decatur teamed up to deliver free meals and face masks to Emory Hospital, police officers and firefighters, and homeless citizens around DeKalb County. A stand set up at the plaza offered a free meal and mask to anyone who wanted one. Pictured on April 25 are Jicar Girishbhai Patel, (front), owner of Blueberry’s Restaurant & Banquet and Raju Omelet Center with volunteers Aziz Badruddin Kotadia (l) and Siraz Kanani Kotadia. Other businesses that donated goods and services included Honest Restaurant, Raja Foods, Amit Shah, Millenium Investment and Super Food in Clarkston. Photo by Dean Hesse.
N. McDonough Street in Decatur, April 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Amy Butner’s protective mask comes with a message. In Korean, it reads “Let’s Live together.” Downtown Decatur, April 26, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Signs placed in The West Howard planters give thanks to those working on the front lines to keep people safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, April 26, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.
Jay Raval, 17, spent his own savings on a machine and material to produce disposable face masks. As of April 25, 2020, he had given away 2,000. He also prompted business owners at Patel Plaza in Decatur to provide free meals. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Pearson Collins wears a protective mask while sitting outdoors in DeKalb County on April 18, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tavin Howard picks up a box of groceries at the Wade Walker YMCA in Stone Mountain April 17, 2020. Wade Walker YMCA Executive Director Lorna Lon said they are one of five local YMCA’s giving out food and they will continue Monday through Friday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. until the COVID-!9 crisis is over. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Construction projects seemingly unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic keep rolling along like this one on Lawrenceville Highway in DeKalb County. April 25, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A handmade sign at the Kroger store in Tucker thanks grocery store employees. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Volunteers and staff at the Wade Walker YMCA in DeKalb County pass out free boxes of food on April 17, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A hand-painted sign in front of DeKalb County Fire Rescue Station 5 on Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker thanks first responders. April 25, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People line up in front of a big box store in DeKalb County waiting to be admitted inside on April 25, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People social distance themselves while lined up to enter a big box store in DeKalb County on April 25, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Carlos with Fellini’s Pizza in Decatur slides a large pie to a customer for a totally contactless ordering experience on April 24, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Seen in Decatur, April 24, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ray Cole is the sole operator of the Avondale Barber Shop in Avondale Estates. Per the governor’s go-ahead, he opened his one chair shop Friday, April 24, saying he is allowing only 3 people in his shop at a time and is complying with all sanitation guidelines set forth by the state as well as adding additional precautions. Photo by Dean Hesse.
On April 24, Jen Singh, owner of Garage Door Studio in Avondale Estates stands behind one of the uplifting sayings painted on her shop’s windows. She said she has ramped up e-commerce and is busier now than ever before. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jen Singh, owner of Garage Door Studio in Avondale Estates ramped up her e-commerce platform during the shutdown and said she is busier now than ever before selling face masks and other items from her shop. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Caution tape is stretched across a bench in Avondale Estates on April 23, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
On April 23, Kitchen Manager A. J. Thompson sits below The Imperial’s response to Governor Brian Kemp’s go ahead for restaurants to resume dine-in service on April, 27, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
On April 23 Seth Durant waits for the next customer to buy canned beer curbside at his brother Donald Durant’s Sceptre Brewing Arts in Oakhurst. He said, “Everything is sanitized. We are trying to pay the brewmaster.” Seven employees were let go. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Universal Joint in Oakhurst. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Server Patricia Valencia at the take out window at Mezcalito’s in Oakhurst. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Kristin Donegan pushes Lucy, 1, in her stroller on April 23. Donegan said she and Lucy have taken a lot of walks during the quarantine. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sign at Thinking Man Tavern. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Avondale Estates First Baptist Church, April 21, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Paper hearts are taped to the windows of Finders Keepers Consignment Shop in Avondale Estates, April 21, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
On April 21, Dryden Joss and Jason Waller at the drive-through Waller set up at his coffee shop on DeKalb Industrial Way. “Someone paid for the coffee on Fridays’ so it’s free to everyone and always free to health care workers,” Waller said. Sixty percent of Waller’s business was live shows, “We do miss the music,” he said, adding he’s putting some shows online. On the upside, Waller said he has been able to spend more time with his family. “I won’t open until I feel comfortable,” he said. Photo by Dean Hesse
Lauren Prather, 16, a high school junior in unincorporated DeKalb County took her computer outside to do some work April 23. She said studying at home is not as good as going to school and she misses her friends. Photo by Dean Hesse.
On April 22, Atlanta icon Blondie gave a shoutout to health care workers, first responders, grocery store workers and everyone who has put themselves in harm’s way to take care of us during the pandemic. Out of work since the Clermont Lounge closed she has been getting by with the generosity of people who have donated to a GoFundMe set up by her manager Katy Richards. “This has been a really scary time for every body and I feel bad but God is going to get us through this we just got to remember that we’ve got to love one another.” She said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A hand made sign in Kirkwood. April 20, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Thinking Man Tavern owner Carl Rappold opened a general store at his establishment April 20, offering gloves, sanitizer, toilet paper and other products for sale to the public in addition to his take out service. Rappold said he would be OK for the next 6-8 weeks but after that, he would have to reevaluate. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Marta Bus stop near the CDC in Atlanta, April, 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Clifton Road in front of Emory Hospital, April 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Clifton Road, April 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Clifton Road in at Emory Hospital, April 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse
Decatur High, April 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A long time street corner vendor in unincorporated DeKalb County shifted his focus from selling t-shirts to masks, gloves and sanitizer during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.