Report says Gov. Kemp unlikely to extend shelter-in-place order as COVID-19 cases increase

Atlanta, GA – Georgia’s shelter-in-place order expires today, April 30, and Gov. Brian Kemp is unlikely to extend it, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

Kemp already has allowed many businesses to reopen, including dining rooms at restaurants, theaters and bowling alleys.

Meanwhile, the state’s COVID-19 cases continue to increase. In the last 24 hours, the state has recorded 759 more COVID-19 cases and 55 more deaths. There are now 26,033 cases, 1,107 deaths, 5,110 hospitalizations and 1,163 ICU admissions related to COVID-19.

DeKalb County has 1,994 cases and 46 deaths. Fulton County has 2,799 cases and 118 deaths. The numbers are provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health and are presumed to be accurate.

This guide provides information about how to read and assess the state’s data. The guide notes that in some cases the numbers may be underreported. Hospitalizations, for instance, “Defines the count of confirmed cases in which the patient was hospitalized at the

time of reporting to DPH. Because of how this number is reported to DPH, it may be underreported. This number does not represent the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized.”

Reported deaths also may be off. In the state reports, deaths are defined as the “total number of Georgia residents who are confirmed COVID-19 cases that were reported as deaths on the Person Under Investigation (PUI) to [the Department of PUblic Health]. These numbers might not reflect all deaths from COVID-19 due to challenges in attribution of the cause of death.”

The AJC reports that the changes the state has made in its reporting of COVID-19 data have confused the public and experts.

“While the state has added to the metrics it publishes, it has stopped running others and shifted its method of counting cases,” the AJC reported. “This has confused ordinary Georgians as they decide whether Gov. Brian Kemp was right to begin reopening the state’s restaurants, movie theaters and hair salons.”

The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.

According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline:(844) 442-2681.”

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

