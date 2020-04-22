Severe weather expected in Decatur area on Thursday, April 23 and there’s a possibility of tornadoes

Share









Decatur, GA – The city of Decatur warns that there’s severe weather headed this way on Thursday, April 23.

The National Weather Service says there will be showers and thunderstorms all day.

According to an announcement from the city of Decatur:

The metro Atlanta area is at an Enhanced Risk (a 3 out of a 5 on the Storm Prediction Center’s scale) and two possible rounds of severe thunderstorms have been predicted to impact our area. The first round will occur Thursday morning through the early afternoon with round two coming in during the late afternoon and night hours. The main impacts include: – Tornadoes (Strong/long-track tornadoes possible) – Damaging Winds (could down trees/power lines) – Hail – Heavy Rain (localized flooding possible)

Here’s the prediction from the National Weather Service:

Thursday



Showers and thunderstorms likely before 9 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. High near 69. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.



Thursday Night



Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

The Hazardous Weather Outlook for the Decatur area says:

Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely across north and central Georgia on Thursday with a low-pressure system bringing multiple rounds of hazardous storms through the forecast area. The severe threat will begin Thursday morning, starting in western Georgia, and will persist through Thursday night as the system exits eastern and central Georgia. Any thunderstorms that develop will have the potential to create strong damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, large hail over an inch in diameter, and tornadoes, some of which have the potential to be strong long-track tornadoes. 1 to 2.5 inches of rain are also forecast over the area, with locally higher amounts possible where storms persist for longer periods of time, which will pose a threat for isolated flash flooding. Please stay tuned for updates on the severe threat through tomorrow and be aware of any watches or warnings issued for your area.

The city of Decatur provided the following advice about how to prepare:

– Keep updated on the latest weather by tuning in to your local weather channel and downloading a weather notification app so that it will notify you when a television or radio isn’t nearby. – Sign up for the City’s Smart911 notification system to receive emergency weather alerts should your property be included in a storm predicting polygon. – Determine a safe place to shelter in the event of a tornado. Look around your place for helmets, pillows, e.g. anything you can use to protect your head in the event of flying objects in high winds. As always, it’s good to be on the lowest floor of a house or structure since winds are less strong near the surface. – Charge your devices including smartphones, laptops, etc. now, and leave them charging.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.