State reports 25,274 COVID-19 cases; local data show Tucker area has highest infection rate in county

This story has been updated.

Tucker, GA – The state of Georgia has released new data regarding COVID-19 cases and the local health board also has started to provide information about infection rates in specific zip codes in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Board of Health, the Tucker area has the highest infection rate in DeKalb County. Tucker was criticized last month for saying it was not bound by the county’s shelter in place order. In a press release issued by the city last month, the city said, “To date, there have been no known cases of the coronavirus within the city of Tucker.”

At the time, the county wasn’t releasing infection data about specific zip codes. The data released by the county does not specify infection rates for certain cities.

In the most recent report by the DeKalb County Board of Health, the Tucker zip code – 30084 – had 149 cases, the most in the county. The Lithonia area had the second-highest number of recorded cases in the county, with 141. Information provided by the state shows that long-term care facilities in Tucker have played a significant role in increasing the area’s rate of COVID-19 cases. Long-term care facilities in Tucker account for at least 77 of those confirmed cases and there have been at least nine deaths reported at long-term care facilities in Tucker, according to information provided by the state.

When asked for comment, Tucker Mayor Frank Auman said, ““Like all cities across DeKalb County, our staff and leadership are working closely with health professionals at the county, state and federal levels to proactively assess the COVID 19 pandemic and, most importantly, to find a way forward that makes our citizens safer and gets them back to more normal, productive, and healthy lives.”

The city of Decatur had one of the lowest infection rates in the county, with 28 reported cases.

Here’s a map of the 30084 zip code, which includes Tucker City Hall:

Here’s a map of the city of Tucker:

Here’s the full report provided by the DeKalb County Board of Health. The report was current as of April 27:

Zip Code Distribution: The table below shows the number of confirmed/presumptive COVID-19 infections in DeKalb County by zip code.

Zip Frequency ZIP 30084 149 30058 141 30083 137 30034 122 30038 110 30032 103 UNKNOWN 100 30329 93 30021 78 30087 66 30319 65 30340 64 30341 62 30035 60 30316 56 30088 54 30033 51 30294 50 30338 44 30345 42 30030 28 30360 20 30307 18 30317 17 30002 15 30288 12 30306 10 30324 8 30346 8 30079 5 30322 4 30342 3 30031 2 30085 2 30308 2 30349 2 Total 1821 RACIAL BREAKDOWN: Cases: As shown below, of the 1,821 total cases of COVID-19 reported in DeKalb County (as of 4/27/2020) 801 cases, or 44% of total cases have unknown race which continues to be the majority of cases. However, the two highest reported known races were black and white, comprising of 36% and 13% of cases respectively. Race Frequency UNKNOWN 801 BLACK 663 WHITE 230 OTHER 66 ASIAN 61 Grand Total 1821

Here’s a map showing infection rates by zip code provided by the DeKalb County Board of Health:

As of noon on April 29, the state reported 25,274 overall COVID-19 cases, a 668 increase over the last twenty-four hours. The state also reports 1,052 deaths, an increase of 27 deaths over the last 24 hours.

There are currently 4,948 hospitalizations and 1,122 ICU admissions. The state has administered 140,223 tests.

DeKalb County has 1,912 cases and has had 44 total deaths as of April 29. Fulton County has had 2,763 cases and 108 deaths.

Gov. Brian Kemp said the state had a record testing day on April 28. Kemp’s office said, “13,000 new tests were reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website, recording the largest single-day in new tests reported since the coronavirus pandemic began.”

These numbers are provided by the state and local Health Department and presumed to be accurate. To view the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 cases in Georgia, click here.

The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.

According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline:(844) 442-2681.”

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

