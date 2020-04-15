Taqueria del Sol pausing all of its operations effective April 15

Share









Decatur, GA – Taqueria del Sol has paused all of its operations.

For weeks it has been takeout-only as restaurants have closed their dining rooms in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has multiple locations in Georgia and Tennessee, including a location in Decatur.

“This has been an incredibly anxious time for our staff and their families, and we feel it is best if they remain home during this time,” the company said in an email to customers. “With the possible peak of the virus occurring in the metro Atlanta area next week, we want to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff alike.”

Here is the full message:

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.