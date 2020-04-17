Tucker aims to lift spirits with socially distanced ‘Spring Fling’ campaign

Share









Tucker, GA- Large gatherings aren’t an option during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the city of Tucker is thinking up creative ways to keep the optimism flowing as the weather warms up.

Tucker’s Spring Fling campaign will, “encourage people to connect with neighbors, support others and have a little bit of fun.”

It kicks off on April 20 when residents will be asked to send an encouraging note or card to someone in the community.

“This could be as easy as dropping a text message or an email, or you could make and mail an actual card,” Tucker spokesperson Sonja Szubski said. “While this kindness could be extended to anyone, extra credit if you choose to reach out to someone in our senior community, as they have been isolating longer than anyone through this coronavirus crisis and could probably use a pick me up.”

The week after that the city will promote its Tucker Takeout Picnic Challenge.

“Residents will be encouraged to choose their favorite Tucker restaurant, grab an order to go and enjoy a backyard picnic,” a press release from the city says. “They can post pictures to social media and tag the restaurants to encourage others to support local eateries through this time of emergency.”

The last day of Spring Fling will be Saturday, May 9. The city will hold a “virtual prom” for all the seniors who missed out on that experience this year due to the stay-at-home orders. The Riot Band will play a virtual concert that will be aired on the city’s social media channels.

“We’re so sad for everything our graduates are missing out on this spring,” Szubski said. “We hope this virtual prom brings them just a little bit of joy during a difficult time. And for all the moms and dads, what a great time to re-live some old prom memories and to make some new ones!”

All of the Spring Fling events will be promoted on the city’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CityofTucker

