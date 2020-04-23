LOADING

Virtual concert for Oakhurst restaurant workers to be held Friday

COVID-19 Decatur Food

Decaturish.com Apr 23, 2020
Image obtained via Facebook
Decatur, GA –  Her Majesty’s Request is putting on a social distance multi-location live stream concert to support Oakhurst restaurant workers this Friday, April 24.

“We Will Rock You from the safety of our homes in a live concert benefiting Oakhurst restaurant workers,” the event announcement says. “We’re doing this show in partnership with the Oakhurst Neighborhood Association, #OakhurstJazzNights and Oakhurst Porchfest – you can donate to the restaurant worker relief fund here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/oakhurst-neighborhood-association.

For more details, check out the event’s Facebook page by clicking here.

